Missouri lags on COVID-19 vaccinations as delta variant spreads. Here’s where it ranks

While Missouri sees an increase of COVID-19 infections, the state continues to lag behind others on its vaccination efforts, ranking 43rd in the country, according to a New York Times analysis.

In Missouri, 39% of the population is fully vaccinated, data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows. It falls behind the nation’s rate of 47.5% of fully vaccinated people.

At least 5,015 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Missouri in the last week. That’s a 27.2% increase from the week before, according to state data.

There are 994 hospitalized patients, with 30% in intensive care and 152 on ventilators.

The Times’ data, including states and territories, ranks Vermont as the leader in vaccination efforts among adults with 76% fully vaccinated. And roughly 66% of its total population is fully vaccinated.

In Missouri, 49% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Missouri has delivered 5,002,264 doses, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. About 45% of the population has received at least one dose, compared to the country’s 55%.

In Greene County — where Springfield has become a hot spot for new coronavirus cases— roughly 39% of the population have completed their vaccination and 38% have initiated it. Kansas City falls behind the state’s rate with 37.5% of its population being fully vaccinated. About 43% of its residents have received at least one dose.

During The University of Kansas Health System’s Wednesday’s briefing, Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control, said that about 75% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients at the Health System are not vaccinated.

“The real theme to this story is, get vaccinated because if you get vaccinated, your chance of coming to the hospital, seeking medical care, going to the ICU is significantly less than if you are not vaccinated,” Hawkinson said.