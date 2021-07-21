Petition urges KU to require COVID vaccine for students, faculty returning to campus

On the first day of classes, Karli Schmidt, from left, Jenny Mosser, Anezka Szabo and Molly Schultz, all members of the University of Kansas volleyball team, waited for a bus Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on campus. Students returned for classes with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. tljungblad@kcstar.com

A University of Kansas student has created a petition urging KU to require students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to campus in August.

If not a vaccine requirement, the petition created by Sophie Kunin calls for a mask mandate or the option to take classes online.

“Currently, hundreds of public universities and private colleges in the United States are requiring Covid-19 vaccinations before the fall semester; yet, KU has remained silent,” according to the petition, which had been signed more than 450 times by Wednesday.

The university did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the petition. But in May, Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said KU was strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, KU will continue to do everything possible to encourage vaccination and make it as convenient as possible for Jayhawks to get vaccinated,” they said at the time. “This will include student-specific efforts as we approach the fall semester.”

In an interview with KMBC-TV, the student who created the petition said she was concerned about unvaccinated students spreading the virus. She said the petition was about the safety of everyone in the city.

“Lawrence, it is not just where KU is — it is a big community,” Kunin told the television station. “And I worry for the faculty who have lived there with their families, their children who can’t get vaccinated because they aren’t old enough.”

To date, more than 320,000 people have been infected with the virus and 5,198 have died across Kansas, according to state data. That includes more than 9,000 infections and 85 deaths to date in Douglas County, where KU is located.

The state’s monthly positive test rate was 7.6%.