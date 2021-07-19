Masks are back in Kansas City. When and where should you wear them?

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

In response to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in across the Kansas City metro area, local health officials and hospitals issued a joint public health advisory Friday with recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

Suggestions vary depending on vaccination status and on the specific risks some individuals have. Here is what public health officials recommend you do:

If you are not vaccinated

Unvaccinated residents should wear masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor settings, according to the public health advisory. They should avoid indoor spaces without fresh air from the outdoors.

People who are not fully vaccinated should also mask up if they will be in close contact with other unvaccinated individuals.

“At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection are most at risk, particularly immune-compromised individuals,” the advisory states.

Local health departments also encouraged residents 12 and older to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect the community and reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, they said.

If you are vaccinated

The advisory recommends that vaccinated individuals still be cautious. If they don’t know the vaccination status of people around them, they should practice social distancing, according to the recommendations.

“Currently, only 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated,” the advisory states. “Please assume that 1 in 2 people in any crowd or gathering may be unvaccinated.”

Regardless of vaccination status

Everyone should continue washing their hands for at least 20 seconds frequently, per the advisory. Individuals who feel sick and develop any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek testing.

“The mask mandate went away but we continued to say people not vaccinated need to wear a mask when they’re out. People who are vaccinated and don’t know the status of others around them need to wear a mask,” Michelle Pekarsky, spokeswoman for the Kansas City Health Department, said.

There are also establishments that either require or recommend patrons wear a mask.

If you have underlying medical conditions

People with underlying medical conditions should wear masks around those of unknown vaccination status. They should also seek their vaccination as soon as possible.

“Be aware that people with underlying medical conditions may not be able to receive full protection from the vaccine and that children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination,” the advisory states. “These populations are vulnerable to being exposed to COVID-19.”

The following conditions are associated with increased risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19 according to the advisory:

Age above 65

Organ transplant recipient

Cancer

Diabetes

Obesity

Chronic heart/lung/kidney/neurologic conditions

Rheumatologic conditions such as Rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus

Psoriasis

Use of immunosuppressive medications

AIDS, and other immunosuppressive conditions or neurological diseases.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information on this.