Whiteman Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate Monday in Johnson County, Missouri

Whiteman Air Force Base will reinstate its mask mandate, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, starting Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the air force base in Johnson County, Missouri, said the policy applies to all Department of Defense facilities and outside at the base whenever social distancing is not possible.

“Everyone’s continued commitment to fighting the spread of COVID-19 is critical,” Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to overwhelm Missouri hospitals.

Earlier this month, 10 Kansas City-area hospitals and health officials issued a public health advisory recommending members of the public wear masks. Kansas City lifted its mask mandate in May, while St Louis returns to a mask mandate Monday.

Appearing Sunday on ”Face the Nation” on CBS, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said while the city’s vaccination numbers are “painfully low,” re-instating a mask mandate so far “is not necessary for Kansas City.”