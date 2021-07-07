Missouri hospital will require vaccine for employees as COVID-19 slams Springfield

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Employees at Mercy hospitals will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination, the health system announced Wednesday.

Mercy has hospitals in Kansas, Missouri, including Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The rule goes into effect Sept. 30.

Dr. John Mohart, senior vice president of clinical services, said 95% of recent coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S. have been people who aren’t vaccinated.

“The data is clear,” Mohart said in a news release. “Vaccination is key to saving lives.”

Mercy Hospital Springfield has been slammed by a surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, chief administrative officer Erik Frederick said the hospital had 120 COVID-19 patients and 88% of its intensive care unit patients were on ventilators.

Less than 5% were fully vaccinated, he posted on social media.

On July 4, the hospital ran out of ventilators. Mercy hospitals in St. Louis and northwest Arkansas sent their supplies.

On Tuesday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 17 deaths between June 21 and July 4. Health officials said none were fully vaccinated.

In Mercy’s news release, officials said the health system joins more than 20 other health care organizations in requiring vaccination.

Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval for their COVID-19 vaccines with the Food and Drug Administration.

More than 331 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.