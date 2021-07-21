Latest news as COVID surges in Kansas City region: school rules, masks and vaccines

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Communities around the Kansas City region continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases because of the spread of the delta variant and low vaccination rates. Here’s the latest on how governments and schools are responding:

Most Johnson County schools will not mandate masks

Almost all of Johnson County’s school districts have decided not to mandate masks when classes begin next month.

This week, the Blue Valley district decided masks will be optional for everyone, but strongly encouraged them for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated. Officials in the Olathe, De Soto and Gardner-Edgerton districts have previously said the same.

The last Johnson County district to decide, Shawnee Mission, is expected to announce its COVID-19 protocols at a school board meeting Monday, spokesman David Smith said.

Meanwhile in Wyandotte County, the Kansas City, Kansas, school district announced Tuesday night that masks would be required for all students and staff.

Last week, Johnson County health officials issued guidance recommending that children who have not been fully vaccinated wear masks for the start of school. That advice comes as the highly contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain in Johnson County, officials have said, and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Petition urges KU to require COVID vaccine

A University of Kansas student has created a petition urging KU to require students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to campus in August.

If not a vaccine requirement, the petition created by Sophie Kunin calls for a mask mandate or the option to take classes online.

“Currently, hundreds of public universities and private colleges in the United States are requiring Covid-19 vaccinations before the fall semester; yet, KU has remained silent,” according to the petition, which had been signed more than 450 times by Wednesday.

The university did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the petition. But in May, Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said KU was strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, KU will continue to do everything possible to encourage vaccination and make it as convenient as possible for Jayhawks to get vaccinated,” they said at the time. “This will include student-specific efforts as we approach the fall semester.”