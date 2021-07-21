Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reveals COVID vaccine incentive program with cash and prizes

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Jefferson City, annoucing a vaccine incentive program and a new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell is seen standing behind Parson.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced drawings with $10,000 prizes to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came as a COVID surge continues relentlessly across the state. Missouri on Wednesday reported 2,229 confirmed new cases, the highest since mid-January.

In total, 900 residents will win prizes of either $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward education savings. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery in the effort.

The incentive effort centers on five drawings that will begin Aug. 13. Three categories of individuals will be eligible: adults who have received at least one dose of vaccine before July 21, adults who have received at least one dose after July 21, and those under 18.

In each drawing, 180 people will win prizes: 80 adults at least partially-vaccinated by July 21, 80 adults vaccinated after July 21, and 20 residents 12 to 17 who are at least partially vaccinated.

At a news conference, Parson urged residents to “turn off the clutter” and the “doom and gloom scenarios that are out there across our state.”

“These incentive programs will complement the state’s existing $5 million education plan, which helps Missourians get the facts on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and how to access it,” Parson said.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the Kansas City metro jumped 40% in the past week. Hospitals in Springfield have needed more COVID beds than ever before.

Statewide, full vaccinations hover above 40% of the population. The rate for adults reached 50% on Wednesday.

Missouri’s health department has embarked on a $5 million advertising campaign to promote the vaccine, and in Springfield health officials are engaged in a painstaking, person-to-person outreach effort. At state officials’ request, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping combat the southwest Missouri outbreak with delta variant sequencing and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Some cities and local health departments, private employers and colleges such as Missouri State University also have offered incentives for vaccination.

A statewide incentive program signals the most aggressive push yet by Parson’s administration to encourage more Missourians to get the shot, after weeks of urging patience on vaccine uptake.

Local health departments have been mixed on whether they want an incentive program. Some health officials, including those in Springfield-Greene County and Columbia-Boone County, have said any program will help. Others have expressed doubts financial incentives could dislodge deeply embedded misinformation among hesitant communities.

Parson said early in the vaccine distribution that the state expects 60% of the population to get the shot, and in June said he didn’t believe it’s the government’s role to pay residents for what he called a “personal responsibility.” He’s softened his tone about incentives in recent weeks as the delta variant swept through southwest Missouri, but the program has been slow to roll out.

An incentive program was being considered with the Missouri Lottery at least a month ago. But last week, Parson said the CDC had rejected the state’s proposal to use federal funds set aside for vaccination because CDC rules cap financial incentives at $25 per person.

Results from incentive programs in other states have been mixed. Boston University School of Medicine researchers found that the million-dollar lottery in Ohio, where vaccinations initially soared after the program began, ultimately “was not associated with an increase in COVD-19 vaccinations.” In Maine, few people claimed the rewards but officials said they were happy to see young people had participated in the program.

Health experts recommend pairing incentives with other outreach programs. In Missouri, officials have acknowledged the need to partner with trusted community leaders such as pastors. More than 200 Missouri ministers and pastors on Wednesday signed a statement urging Christians to be vaccinated.

“Vaccine hesitancy in our pews puts our congregations and communities at greater risk,” they wrote. “Given their safety and availability, receiving a vaccine is an easy way of living out Jesus’s command to “love your neighbor as yourself”

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed reporting.