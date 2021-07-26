Truman library in Independence closes temporarily because of high COVID-19 rates

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum has closed again, less than a month after its reopening, in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, officials announced Monday.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) made the decision based on the local positivity rate of COVID-19 and the seven-day average of new cases in the Jackson County area. They said these exceed the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) definition of “high transmission.”

The news comes a couple of weeks after the library reopened to visitors on July 2 after two years of being closed for extensive renovations and because of the pandemic.

It will remain closed until public health conditions improve, the press release from the library said.

“It is very disappointing to close our doors so soon after our reopening, but this is an unfortunate precaution based on public safety,” said Truman Library Director Kurt Graham in the announcement. “We’re hopeful that this setback is temporary.”

The purchase of timed tickets was necessary to visit the library. Due to the temporary closure guests who had bought tickets through August 15 will receive a refund. Refunds for later dates will be announced if it becomes necessary, according to the release.

NARA also closed temporarily the Kansas City Archives and Federal Records Center in Lee’s Summit.