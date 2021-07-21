Missouri’s new COVID vaccine program offers cash and prizes. Here’s how to sign up.

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced a new effort to encourage residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine: drawings with $10,000 prizes.

A total of 900 residents will win prizes of $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward education savings. Parson’s announcement came as the virus is surging across the state, with 2,229 new cases reported Wednesday — the highest since mid-January.

The incentive effort centers on five drawings that will begin Aug. 13. Drawings will occur every two weeks, with a final one set for Oct. 8, according to the governor’s office.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can sign up to enter now at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Also listed on the website are official rules and frequently asked questions.

Those who can’t sign up online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.

Three categories of individuals will be eligible: adults who have received at least one dose of vaccine before July 21, adults who have received at least one dose after July 21, and those under 18.

The Star’s Jeanne Kuang and Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.