What questions do you have as COVID variants spread in Missouri? We’ll get answers

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Our neighbors in southwest Missouri are battling the new COVID-19 delta variant at an exorbitant rate — a hospital ran out of ventilators, cases and deaths are on the rise.

It’s moving across the Midwest, having arrived in the Kansas City area in the last several weeks.

At the same time, what was hoped to be a summer of regained freedom is perhaps plagued by new uncertainties — for those of us vaccinated, and not.

We think it’s important to get you the information you need to live safe, healthy lives. When the pandemic first hit Missouri last spring, we answered your questions about masks, stay-at-home orders, stimulus checks and more.

With a new wave of coronavirus concerns, we want to extend the same service. We might not know all the answers — but we’ll do the lifting to find as many as we can.

Ask us your most pressing questions about the variant, how to stay safe or what you don’t understand in the module below, or email me at sasmith@kcstar.com.

Loading…