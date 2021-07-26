Truman Medical Center in Kansas City to require workers to be vaccinated for COVID

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City announced Monday that it will require all workers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, becoming one of the first in the region to do so.

“[Truman Medical Centers/University Health] wants to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our patients, our workforce, and our community safe,” Charlie Shields, president and CEO said in a written statement released Monday. Truman Medical Centers/University Health is an academic medical center providing health care in the Kansas City area.

“In doing so, we recognize the importance of leading by example. For that reason, and so the medical center remains able to care for the growing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, the entire workforce at Truman Medical Centers/University Health will be required to be vaccinated by September 20,” Shields said.

The mandate is consistent with it’s long-standing practices of requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases for the safety of patients and staff. Approximately 70% of its staff have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and its variants.

The announcement came on the same day more than nearly 60 professional medical groups and associations issued a joint statement calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all health care and long-term care workers, according to a release from the American Public Health Association.

Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, the organizations and societies urged that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to be vaccinated.

“This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

University of Kansas Health Systems

The University of Kansas Health Systems is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at the moment, spokesperson Jill Chadwick said. However, they are having “high level conversations” about when and why they might make them mandatory.

About 80% of their employees have been vaccinated, Chadwick said, and they continue recommending the shot to those who haven’t gotten it.

Earlier this month, Mercy health systems said it was requiring employees at more than 40 hospitals in Missouri, Kansas and some neighboring states to get a COVID vaccination, making it on of the few in the nation to mandate the shots. The rule goes into effect Sept. 30 for the hospitals, which are in such cities as Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis, as well as in Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.