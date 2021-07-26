Johnson County summer camp shut down after COVID outbreak

More from the series COVID-19 safety in schools Ahead of the new school year, as COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitals are turning away patients, Kansas City area districts are making decisions about safety. Expand All

A summer camp in Johnson County has been shut down after eight COVID-19 cases were reported.

The camp, hosted by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, was held at Clear Creek Elementary School in Shawnee.

Masks were recommended but not mandated, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, which said many of the children were not wearing masks.

The health department is working with the camp to isolate or quarantine those who are affected, director Sanmi Areola said Monday.

Earlier this month, Johnson County health department officials issued a recommendation that children who have not been fully vaccinated wear masks when the fall semester starts.

The guidance has been rebuffed by several school districts in Johnson County including Blue Valley, Olathe, De Soto Spring Hill and Gardner-Edgerton.

Johnson County has added more than 1,580 new cases this month, more than May and June combined, according to data from the health department.