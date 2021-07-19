3rd boy dies after house fire in the Northland; Kansas City police identify victims

A third child has died following a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Kansas City that took the lives of two other kids under the ages of 10, police said Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department, which responded to the blaze in the 7200 block of North Avalon Street, identified the victims as 10-year-old Chace Freeman, 4-year-old Achilles Hardy and 2-year-old Maxwell Hardy.

Chace and Maxwell died last week, while Achilles died Monday of his injuries, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokesperson. Two other people were injured in the fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 11 a.m. at a single-family home, where they were met by one victim at the door, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Smoke and flames were showing as fire trucks arrived. Firefighters received reports of people trapped inside.

One neighbor, who asked to not be named, told The Star she saw flames shooting out parts of the split-level house and garage. Some neighbors tried spraying the home with hoses, but the fire was too intense.