Myth that COVID vaccine harms fertility is completely false, health experts say

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, health experts in Kansas and Missouri say.

Here and across the country, medical professionals and public health officials have noted that the false belief that the vaccines interfere with fertility is a roadblock to people getting vaccinated. That’s despite the fact that those assertions have already been knocked down many times for lack of evidence.

Misinformation campaigns are responsible for spreading the “completely false” idea that the vaccine causes infertility, said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System.

“We know that these vaccines right now continue to be a miracle of modern science and medicine,” he said. “To have these vaccines, which elicit very good immune responses to all the variants that we have seen, they are lifesaving and preventive measures that people still don’t want to take for one reason or another.”

One of the reasons doctors hear from patients is that they fear it can affect fertility. Lisa Morris, a University of Missouri Health Care doctor, said there is no medical or scientific mechanism for the vaccine to interact with a woman’s reproductive organs.

Albert Hsu, a reproductive endocrinologist at MU Health Care, said men who are concerned about their fertility should get the vaccine because there is early evidence that COVID-19 negatively impacts sperm production.

COVID-19 in Missouri

In June and July of 2021, vaccine hesitation contributed to a surge of COVID cases in Missouri.

The state has seen a 93% increase in cases over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times analysis, putting Missouri in the number two spot for the most new cases in the country behind Arkansas.

On Thursday, the Kansas City metropolitan area added 438 new cases, the highest number of new daily cases since Feb. 4.

Missouri has recorded a total of 541,923 cases. The seven-day positive test rate has been on the rise and sits at 13.5%.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have slowed with 45.8% of the state’s population initiating vaccination, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Nationally, 55.8% have had at least one dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.