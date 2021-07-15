Kansas law allowing suits against local COVID rules unconstitutional, JoCo judge rules

In this photo from Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions at a news conference with Republican legislative leaders, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Legislators in 2020 imposed special rules for tracing the contacts of people exposed to COVID-19 to protect their privacy at the GOP attorney general’s urging, and they’re now considering making them permanent. (AP Photo/John Hanna) AP

Expansive changes to Kansas’ emergency management laws, which allow “aggrieved” citizens to sue over public health measures, are unconstitutional, a Johnson County Judge ruled Thursday.

As COVID-19 cases rise again, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, the ruling restores the ability of local health officials to unilaterally issue orders requiring masks and restricting gatherings.

District Judge David Hauber’s ruling was anticipated after a hearing last month on a challenge to the Shawnee Mission School District’s masking policy. Hauber said then he was “convinced” that Senate Bill 40, which rewrote Kansas’ emergency management laws, held “significant constitutional challenges.”

The law was passed by the Legislature in March and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly in response to backlash against state and local measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hauber’s concerns stemmed from a requirement that a court hear a citizen’s complaint over state or local public health measures within 72 hours and issue a ruling in seven days. Any citizen aggrieved by public health measures could bring the complaint and government entities must prove they’d used the most “narrowly tailored approach” to preserving public health.

If the court didn’t act in the prescribed time, the citizen would automatically win the case.

In his ruling, Hauber said that process “unconstitutionally deprives the relevant government units of due process.”

Furthermore, Hauber said the law violated separation of powers between the Legislative and Judicial branches. He ruled invalid the entire law, which placed limits on the governor’s emergency powers as well as the power of state and local health officials.

In a statement, Clint Bates, a spokesman for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said the office would appeal the ruling.

“On its own volition, the district court created a controversy about the statute where none exists now that the state of emergency has ended. Attorney General Schmidt strongly disagrees with the ruling in this case. We plan to appeal to defend the validity of the statute as it was enacted by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kelly,” Bates said.