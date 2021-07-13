Missouri added to Chicago travel advisory list amid Springfield COVID-19 spike

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

The Chicago Department of Public Health added Missouri to its Travel Advisory list Tuesday “amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in some regions of the country,” after several weeks with no states on the list.

In a statement the department said the change came as Missouri passed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents as of July 12. People traveling from those states are advised to get a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before arrival, or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, the travel advisory states.

Arkansas was also added to the list.

The advisory was previously a travel order that the City of Chicago issued in July 2020. That order required anyone traveling from an orange tier state to quarantine for a 10-day period when arriving to Chicago, or present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

CDPH said that the order was transitioned to an advisory since no states made the orange tier for three consecutive periods starting June 1 — an event that hadn’t happened since July 2020.

For now, the guidance remains as an advisory but the CDPH wrote that “travel restrictions can be reinstated at any time if CDPH sees a surge in cases anywhere.”

They also encouraged travelers to get vaccinated.

“CDPH continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID, and adherence to all masking guidelines for travel,” department officials wrote.