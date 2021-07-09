Missouri urges vaccination, warns of ‘widespread infection’ of delta variant

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., in June. Mercy Springfield hospital in southwest Missouri ran out of ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend as COVID-19 cases surge because of the delta variant. AP

Missouri is heading toward “widespread infection” of the more contagious and deadly delta COVID-19 variant, the state’s epidemiologist said Friday, with differences in vaccination rates likely to determine how hard-hit cities will be.

Variants have driven a recent surge in COVID cases, particularly among the unvaccinated, in northern and southwest Missouri.

“Because we have communities with different levels of vaccinations, the impact of this infection spreading in the state will not be the same in all communities,” Dr. George Turabelidze told reporters.

He said both both testing and wastewater studies are now finding increasing case loads in the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas, Columbia and the Bootheel region.

“We are seeing trends of infection moving from rural and small-town Missouri to more suburban and urban Missouri such as metro areas,” he said. “Because those metros also have parts that are better vaccinated than the rest of the state ... the impact of this growth of cases, we expect to be hopefully less severe.”

The state’s wastewater testing detected the delta variant’s presence in the Kansas City area beginning as early as June 7.

More recent testing, from June 21, shows the delta variant in 30 sewersheds across the state.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 326 new cases for a total of 152,109 to date. The metro hasn’t recorded over 300 daily cases since Feb. 9.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 155, according to data tracked by The Star. The average has not been this high in over two months. One week ago, the average sat at 99 and two weeks ago, it was 68.

Two more deaths were recorded, raising the metro’s total to 2,281 since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story.