Medical groups call for mandatory COVID vaccines for health and long-term care workers

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Nearly 60 professional medical groups and associations issued a joint statement Monday calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all health care and long-term care workers, according to a release from the American Public Health Association.

Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, the organizations and societies urged that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to be vaccinated.

“This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

Among the organizations signing the statement are the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Nursing, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Nursing Association, American Public Health Association, National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, and Society of Hospital Medicine.

The organizations said highly contagious variants, like the delta variant, and significant numbers of unvaccinated people are causing COVID-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths to rise across the United States.

“Vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated. As we move toward full FDA approval of the currently available vaccines, all health care workers should get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients.”

The organizations said this is especially necessary to protect the vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. They point out that many health care and long-term care organizations already require vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B and pertussis.

“We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers,” the organizations said in the statement. “While we recognize some workers cannot be vaccinated because of identified medical reasons and should be exempted from a mandate, they constitute a small minority of all workers. Employers should consider any applicable state laws on a case-by-case basis.”

The organizations said it recognizes the historical mistrust of health care institutions, including among many in the health care workforce. The organizations said they must continue to address workers concerns, engage with marginalized populations and work with trusted groups to improve vaccine acceptance, according to the statement.

“We hope all other employers across the country will follow our lead and introduce effective policies to encourage vaccination,” the statement said. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”