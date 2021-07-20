St. Louis COVID cases rise 40% in one week, 7 people die across region in a day

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Ninety-one COVID-19 patients have been admitted to intensive care units in the St. Louis region and seven people have died in the past day.

Nearly all were unvaccinated, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which urged people to wear masks in public.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, acting head of the task force, attributed a spike in cases to a low vaccination rate, the delta variant, and the easing of masking and social distancing.

“We are strongly encouraging all citizens of our region to return to or continue wearing masks in public places,” he said in a video posted Tuesday. “This is not currently being mandated, but it is a personal decision that all of us can make to use one of the most effective weapons we have to mitigate the surge we’re currently experiencing.”

The masking recommendation, Dunagan said, includes people who have been vaccinated because they can still get infected and transmit the virus. Masking also protects children who are under age 12 and are not eligible to be vaccinated.

In the video, Dunagan also asked businesses to re-implement mask requirements and urged people to get vaccinated.

St. Louis County has had a 28.6% increase in cases in the past seven days compared to the previous week, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The City of St. Louis has seen a 40.8% increase in cases in the past seven days.