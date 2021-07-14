Vaccines for your kids, immunity and incentives: We answer your COVID-19 questions

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Missouri and Kansas as the delta variant becomes more prevalent and vaccination rates remain low.

Here are the answers to your questions about the variant, vaccinations, incentives, immunity and more:

If I already had COVID, am I protected against the variants?

Natural immunity after a previous infection generally protects people from reinfection, which is rare.. But that immunity varies from person to person leaving those with a weak immune response at risk. Moreover, the delta variant can evade antibodies that target certain parts of the virus, according to a new study published in Nature.

The CDC recommends that you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19.

“Experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19,” the CDC says.

If I am vaccinated and showing symptoms, should I get tested?

The short answer is yes. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that “anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.” The CDC says those getting tested because they have symptoms should stay away from others pending test results as well as follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

Though the risk is low that fully vaccinated people could become infected with COVID-19, anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate themselves from others, be clinically evaluated for the coronavirus and tested, the CDC says.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to be tested after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, provided you have no symptoms.

Are there incentives for getting vaccinated?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signaled that the state may begin a vaccination program and offer a “substantial grand prize,” though there are no definitive plans yet.

On the Kansas side: In Wyandotte County, any resident 12 and older who gets the shot at the county’s vaccination facility at 7836 State Ave will be eligible to “Spin to Win” an instant prize, which include Visa gift cards, a $15 restaurant gift card or a custom T-shirt. Or they can enter a raffle to win one of two $500 Visa gift cards that will be given out each day the facility is open.

Some colleges and universities are also offering incentives to students who get vaccinated. Missouri State University, for example, is offering substantial prizes, including free tuition and housing for a year.

Where can I get vaccinated?

COVID-19 vaccines are readily available in the Kansas City area. If you’re ready to get the shot, there are plenty of places you can go.

Children’s Mercy, the University of Kansas Health System, Olathe Health, and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission are all offering vaccines. Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, the Platte County Health Department, the City of Kansas City, Jackson County and Clay County are providing vaccine clinics. Pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are also offering the shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the Kansas City Health Department at 2400 Troost Ave. The health department is also offering walk-up vaccinations at Smith Hale Middle School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find pharmacies or other vaccine providers, go to vaccines.gov.

When will vaccines be available for those under 12 years old?

Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for the vaccine, and it’s unclear how long the ongoing trials or regulatory reviews for children younger than 12 will take. But Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested eligibility could happen this year.

“We think by the time we get to the end of this year we will have enough information to vaccinate children of any age,” he said in May.

Those 12 and older are eligible. To find pharmacies or other vaccine providers, go to vaccines.gov.

How can I track the spread of the delta variant in Johnson County?

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment publishes the data it collects on variants on its website. To view delta case numbers by county, click here and navigate to the “SARS-CoV-2” variants tab. Ninety-four cases of the delta variant have been identified in Johnson County as of Wednesday morning.

