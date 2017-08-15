A very good training camp for Patrick Mahomes, says Clark Hunt

Here are the highlights from Chiefs camp on Tuesday, along with an injury report and Wednesday’s schedule.

Story of the day

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt addressed the media after practice and the first question he received was about the player who seems to be foremost in the minds of Chiefs’ fans — rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I thought he’s had a very good training camp, obviously showed well in the game last week,” Hunt said.

“He’s made the competition for the backup quarterback position one of the focal points of training camp. It’s going to be fun to see him continue to develop.”

Depth chart

Zach Fulton is perhaps the Chiefs most versatile offensive lineman. He got work at second-team right guard in 11 on 11 and has lined up at every offensive line position in camp.

Practice recap

▪ After a rough day Monday, quarterbacks rallied on Tuesday. Throws were accurate and crisp, and wide receivers made several terrific catches in drills. One of the best was provided by Chris Conley, who wrestled a ball away from Marcus Peters when both appeared to have an equal shot.

▪ Linebacker Derrick Johnson was back on the field after a scheduled day off.

▪ The starting offense went down the field against the starting defense in a two-minute drill with Alex Smith scrambling and hitting Conley at the pylon for a touchdown.

▪ The Mahomes-led second team offense didn’t score. The drive ended on Mahomes’ fourth straight incompletion, a cross-body throw intended for DeAnthony Thomas that was broken up by Leon McQuay.

Mahomes showed off his arm strength once again with a 40-yard strike to Tyreek Hill in the end zone. But Mahomes also showed his blind spot in the middle of the field, where Daniel Sorensen came up with an interception.

▪ Tyler Bray looked much better on Tuesday. His best throw went to Marcus Kemp, who made a leaping grab down the left sideline.

▪ Joining in the quarterback skills competition — where Smith, Mahomes, Bray and Joel Stave attempt to throw footballs against the cross bar, into trash cans and knock cones from the top of tackling dummies from distance — was tight end Travis Kelce.

Injury report

▪ Cornerback J.R. Nelson was new to the injury list. He has a heel injury.

▪ The injury tent once again was crowded with several players, many from the secondary: safety Eric Berry (heel), cornerback Jacoby Glenn (concussion), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), kicker Cairo Santos (groin) cornerback Ashton Lampkin (knee, Achilles) and cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) didn’t practice. Defensive end Chris Jones (knee) was limited.

Wednesday’s schedule

The final training camp practice in St. Joseph begins at 9:15 a.m. It’s Military Appreciation Day.

The number

1: Practice day remaining in St. Joseph. Hunt said he’d like to see Missouri Western remain the site of training camp.

“We’ve had a great experience here in St. Joe not only this year but for the last seven or eight years that we’ve been here. I know Andy (Reid) feels very positive about having training camp here. Brett (Veach) feels very positive about having camp here. I think it’s a good experience for our fans who are able to drive up from Kansas City.

“We’ll sit and talk about as an organization but personally I hope we’re able to come back.”

