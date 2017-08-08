Tyler Bray shows off the deep ball in Chiefs’ 11th practice

Here are the highlights from Chiefs camp on Tuesday, along with an injury report and daily music playlist.
STORY OF THE DAY
No. 2 quarterback Tyler Bray had a nice day. He made a number of pretty throws, the most eye-opening of which as a deep bomb down the middle to receiver Tyreek Hill, who got behind Steven Nelson for a big gain.
Bray also drew applause from the fans in attendance when he gunned a gorgeous ball to running back C.J. Spiller, who appeared to run a wheel route and got behind inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis for a long gain.
Bray was also the triggerman when he uncorked a long throw over the middle to tight end Ross Travis, who made an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown.
DEPTH CHART NOTES
C.J. Spiller again got the majority of the second-team reps at running back.
Defensive tackle Roy Miller III spent some time with the first team early in practice, but he could be spotted doing additional conditioning on a side field while his teammates practiced later on.
Outside linebacker Frank Zombo and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins also rotated in with the first team.
With safety Eric Berry (heel) out due to injury, second-year pro Eric Murray continues to get more work with the first-string in the team’s dime package.
PRACTICE RECAP
The Chiefs had another padded practice on a bright and warm afternoon at Missouri Western.
▪ In 9-on-7, receiver De’Anthony Thomas ran a nasty curl route that caused cornerback Phillip Gaines to slip in coverage. Thomas caught the ball and drew cheers from the crowd.
▪ Alex Smith and Tyreek Hill’s on-field connection is real. In 11-on-11, Smith uncorked a bomb to Hill down the left sideline that left cornerback Steven Nelson and safety Eric Murray in the dust.
▪ Murray, who is having a nice camp, camp back a few plays later and deflected away a short Smith pass intended for tight end Demetrius Harris near the right sideline.
▪ Patrick Mahomes was largely off target his first go-round in 11-on-11, but he later connected on a long ball with receiver Marcus Kemp, who has emerged as his No. 1 target in camp, with fellow rookie Gehrig Dieter a close second. Kemp beat cornerback Kenneth Acker and safety Steven Terrell on the play.
▪ Mahomes continued to be up and down. After throwing a long-ball touchdown down the left sideline to receiver Tevin Jones, he threw a near-interception to inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe.
▪ Cornerback Marcus Peters, who has been getting beat less and less in recent practices, jumped a short Smith pass for typical Peters interception. He also deflected away a Smith pass in 11-on-11.
▪ Receiver Seantavius Jones made a nice contested catch over the middle on a pass from Bray, who also gunned a nice ball to tight end Orson Charles near the sideline on a throw that required arm strength and touch.
▪ Tight end Ross Travis drew cheers with his one-handed catch, but he had the kind focus drop in the end zone a few plays later that he must eliminate if he wants to make his mark this year.
INJURY REPORT
▪ Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon missed practice with shin splints. Cornerback De’Vante Bausby missed practice with a low ankle sprain. Kicker Cairo Santos missed practice with a groin sprain. Cornerback Jacoby Glenn missed practice with a concussion.
▪ Tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with swelling in his knee, worked to the side. He’s missed the last five open practices.
▪ Safety Eric Berry (sore heel) has missed the last three open practices, while nose tackle Bennie Logan (sore knee) has missed the last three open practices.
▪ Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and have not practiced all camp.
ROSTER MOVE
The Chiefs worked out at least two kickers on Tuesday, including former Liberty kicker John Lunsford, a source told The Star, and former Stanford kicker Conrad Ukropina.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Players have the day off. The Chiefs will host the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. Friday.
THE NUMBER
29: The number of years Zarda’s Bar-B-Q has fed the Chiefs during training camp. The company did so again on Tuesday, providing 100 slabs of ribs, 40 pounds of pork burnt ends, 40 pounds of dry burnt ends, 20 pounds of brisket, 20 pounds of turkey, 50 gallons of beans, 50 gallons of cheesy potato bake and 15 gallons of sauce.
TOP SONGS PLAYED AT CHIEFS CAMP TODAY
“Early In The Morning” — The Gap Band
“Single Life” — Cameo
“Brick House” — Commodores
“Smooth Criminal” — Michael Jackson
“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire
“Get Down On It” — Kool & The Gang
“Fantastic Voyage” — Lakeside
“Can’t C Me” — 2Pac
“Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” — Dr. Dre
“Juicy” — The Notorious B.I.G.
“Rosa Parks” — Outkast
“Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” — Snoop Dogg
“Let Me Ride” — Dr. Dre
