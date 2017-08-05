Chiefs’ Alex Smith keeps connecting with Tyreek Hill in eighth practice

The highlights from Chiefs camp on Saturday, along with an injury report, Sunday’s schedule and daily music playlist.
STORY OF THE DAY
Quarterback Alex Smith continues to show a budding chemistry with Tyreek Hill. The two connected plenty of times Saturday, both in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. On one play, Hill beat cornerback Kenneth Acker on a go ball and tracked a throw deep down the left sideline. With Acker in pursuit, Hill sprinted away from the pack and high-stepped – Deion Sanders-style – into the end zone.
DEPTH CHART NOTES
With Terrance Mitchell and Steven Nelson out of practice because of injuries, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and D.J. White took their spots with the first team. Safety Eric Murray also got some first-string work, and when Bennie Logan left practice with a sore knee, Jarvis Jenkins took his place with the base defense, though Rakeem Nunez-Roches shifted over from end to Logan’s nose position.
PRACTICE RECAP
*In pass-protection drills, fullback Anthony Sherman had an outstanding rep against inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in which he showed great feet and leverage.
*Running back Kareem Hunt has been working on his pass protection, as he showed better technique on a rep against inside linebacker Terrance Smith.
*Inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard continues to show improved blitzing ability, as he used a nasty inside club move to beat running back Devine Redding.
*Outside linebacker Marcus Rush used a nice inside spin to slip past tight end Orson Charles.
*In running back-linebacker 1-on-1 pass catching drills, running back Spencer Ware juked inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on an angle route and created tons of space for a completion.
*Tight end Demetrius Harris beat outside linebacker Justin Houston on an out route, but Houston held up well in space and had tight coverage. Houston looks as fluid as he has in a long time.
*Kareem Hunt got behind Derrick Johnson on a wheel route and scored a pretty touchdown.
*Outside linebacker Frank Zombo broke up a short pass intended for tight end Ross Travis.
*Running back Charcandrick West, who was limited due to an ankle injury, still beat Terrance Smith on a go ball, despite an attempt by Smith to grab him in space.
*In 11-on-11, quarterback Patrick Mahomes lofted an outstanding deep ball to running back C.J. Spiller, who got behind outside linebacker Earl Okine. Spiller, who was known for his speed before injuries derailed his career for a tad, then showed he still has juice by rocketing up the field, outrunning several Chiefs – including diving safety Leon McQuay – to the end zone for a 95-yard touchdown.
*Receiver Jehu Chesson made a nice contested catch deep down the right sideline on a pass from Mahomes.
*In 7-on-7, Mahomes showed his touch on a deep ball down the right sideline to Tevin Jones, who had gotten behind cornerback J.R. Nelson and turned it into a touchdown.
*In 11-on-11, Tyler Bray got the second-team offense off to a fast start, completing a long pass to Demarcus Robinson. But he picked on the wrong defensive back in the red zone. Marcus Peters stepped in front of pass intended for Seantavius Jones and made the interception in the end zone.
*The second team defense returned the favor. Alex Smith’s deep pass on the right sideline intended for Robinson was snared by safety Eric Murray, who got great position.
*When Mahomes got his first shot, he led the Chiefs into scoring position, a drive highlighted by a completion to Marcus Kemp, who made a nice adjustment. Mahomes then scrambled to his right and found tight end Orson Charles over the middle. The drive stalled and Cario Santos booted a field goal.
INJURY REPORT
*Nose tackle Bennie Logan left practice with a sore knee. Defensive end David King left practice with an ankle injury. Safety Leon McQuay is dealing with a neck injury while inside linebacker Reshard Cliett has a finger injury.
*Tight end Travis Kelce missed practice for the second straight day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Kelce will be fine, he’s just experiencing a little swelling in his surgically-repaired knee.
*Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring strain) and cornerback Steven Nelson (groin spasms) each missed practice for the second straight day.
*Running back Charcandrick West (ankle) returned to practice after missing the previous three of the previous four with recurring soreness.
*Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.
ROSTER MOVES
The Chiefs placed cornerback Keith Baxter (wrist) on waivers. They’ve signed cornerbacks Jacoby Glenn and Larry Scott. Glenn, an undrafted free agent in 2015, recorded 26 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception with the Bears from 2015 to 2016. Scott, a graduate of Oregon State, spent time with the Chargers last tear.
SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE
Practice is at 9:15 a.m. and will last about one hour and 40 minutes. It is not expected to be padded. Admission is free, but Missouri Western charges $5 for parking. Is is also Chiefs Alumni Day, and a team autograph session will be held.
THE NUMBER
62 — The temperature on Saturday, easily the coldest of the Chiefs’ eight full-squad practices this year.
