Alex Smith sharp out of the gate at Chiefs training camp

The highlights from Friday, the first day of Chiefs camp, along with an injury report, Saturday’s schedule and music playlist.

Friday’s highlights

The weather was warm and bright to kick off the Chiefs’ eighth training camp at Missouri Western, which opened with a padless practice. ...

There were very few surprises among the first-teamers to kick off camp, though the starter at left guard — Bryan Witzmann — certainly qualifies as a mild one. Witzmann earned first-string snaps throughout organized team activities, and it appears he’s getting a legitimate chance to compete with returning starter Zach Fulton for the job. Fulton, by the way, is the backup center, so the fact he earned second-team work on Friday could be a function of the Chiefs’ desire to get him some meaningful work there throughout the camp. Second-year pro Demarcus Robinson did earn a number of first-string reps at receiver alongside Chris Conley and Tyreek Hill, so that’s worth keeping an eye on throughout camp. ...

Quarterback Alex Smith was outstanding, completing all 12 of his passes in the team periods, including three to running back Spencer Ware. ...

One of the nicest catches of the day was made by Ross Travis, as the second-year tight end skied in the air to haul in a deep ball from rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II between multiple players. It was a pretty play, though one that would have been significantly more difficult to make if contact were allowed. Travis has legitimate ball skills, but he understands his current challenge is to make catches like this in games, as he starred during camp last year, too. ...

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt showed off his impressive catching ability in OTAs, and it didn’t take him long to remind observers that his hands remain a significant portion of his skill-set. His over-the-shoulder catch from quarterback Joel Stave deep down the left sideline drew oohs and aahs from onlookers, and it is the kind of play that could help him see the field quickly as long as his blocking is up to snuff. ...

The first interception of camp came courtesy of safety Eric Berry, who picked off a Mahomes pass and lateraled it to fellow safety Ron Parker. ...

With Chris Jones sitting out, Rakeem Nunez-Roches joined projected starters Bennie Logan and Allen Bailey with the first string on the defensive line.

Injury report

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali did not practice, though he is in St. Joseph. In an effort to save his knees, he’s been placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list, just as he was last year.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Battle did not practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training on his own, and will open camp on the non-football-injury list.

Guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) also did not practice. They are all on the PUP list.

Saturday’s schedule

Practice is at 8:15 a.m. and will last about 2 hours and 40 minutes. Admission is free, but Missouri Western charges $5 for parking.

The number

10 — The number of 50-yard sprints outside linebacker Tamba Hali did to kick off camp.

Top songs played at Chiefs camp on Friday

“Best Friend” — Young Thug

“Portland” — Drake

“Mask Off” — Future

“Sideline Watching (Hold Up)” — Lil Uzi Vert

“Handsome and Wealthy” — Migos

“Thunderstruck” — AC/DC