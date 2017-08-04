Tempers flare in Chiefs’ spirited seventh practice

The highlights from Chiefs camp on Friday, along with an injury report, Saturday’s schedule and daily music playlist.

STORY OF THE DAY

The weather was again bright and sunny in St. Joseph, but you can tell the camp blues are already starting to set in, as tempers flared on multiple occasions for the first time. Receiver Chris Conley and cornerback De’Vante Bausby got into it after a pass route and had to separated by cornerback coach Al Harris, and the same happened with tight end Ross Travis and cornerback Marcus Peters. Their interaction was particularly interesting, as Travis was running a fade in the end zone and appeared to push off on Peters. Peters took exception to that, yelling that Travis keeps pushing off while Travis yelled back that Peters keeps holding him. The two were eventually separated. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches also mixed it up with a couple of offensive linemen at one point.

DEPTH CHART NOTES

With Terrance Mitchell and Steven Nelson out of practice because of injuries, cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and Phillip Gaines took their spots with the first team. Safety Eric Murray also got some first-string work.

PRACTICE RECAP

▪ In 1-on-1s, receiver Tevin Jones skied over cornerback D.J. White for a deep catch down the numbers on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

▪ In 9-on-7, inside linebacker Josh Mauga broke up a Tyler Bray pass intended for tight end Gavin Escobar, who was running a fade route.

▪ Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches stuffed an inside run by running back Spencer Ware.

▪ Running back Kareem Hunt continues to shine as a pass catcher, as he hauled in a pass in the left flat and juked linebacker Ramik Wilson to the ground before striding into the end zone. Hunt, by the way, earned some first-team reps.

▪ Escobar made one of the best plays of camp by tipping a pass to himself in the back of the end zone and hauling it in with two hands for a touchdown. He had a very good day; he also continued a strong period by making a contested catch in from of safety Steven Terrell, who ripped the ball out and fell to the ground but had to watch as Escobar hauled in the rebound. Escobar doesn’t create a ton of separation but he does have some natural receiving skills that could help the Chiefs.

Escobar's earlier catch. Appeared to touch toes on back of end zone chalk. pic.twitter.com/ZR40QHrfhj — David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) August 4, 2017

▪ Cornerback De’Vante Bausby deflected a Tyler Bray pass intended for De’Anthony Thomas.

▪ Mahomes made a couple of nice throws during this period. On the first, he threaded the needle on a bootleg to his right by delivering a strike across the middle to Escobar. On the second, he drifted right in the pocket, bought some time and delivered a lazer to tight end Orson Charles, who made a diving catch for a touchdown.

▪ Quarterback Alex Smith threw a shovel pass to tight end Demetrius Harris that went for a touchdown. Harris punctuated the score by dunking on the goalpost.

▪ During O-line vs. D-line pass-protection drills, defensive end Allen Bailey flashed a nasty inside club move on Joseph Cheek ... defensive tackle Bennie Logan continues to show better-than-anticipated pass-rushing ability, as he used an outside rip move to beat Mike Person … defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon used speed to blow past Eric Fisher’s outside shoulder … defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches bulldozed guard Damien Mama — who outweighs him by 35 pounds — with a strong rush … nose tackle Cam Thomas used an effective arm-over move on guard Zach Fulton.

▪ In 9-on-7, Smith continued to build a connection with budding No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill. The two hooked up on a deep post route in which Hill beat De’Vante Bausby and effectively tracked the ball down the middle of the field.

▪ Bray found tight end Ross Travis on a deep fade route down the right sideline.

▪ Mahomes had a pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage by inside linebacker Reshard Cliett.

▪ In 11-on-11, Smith tried to complete a deep throw to Chris Conley down the right side of the field that fell incomplete and was covered well by cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Eric Murray. Conley and Smith haven’t hooked up on many deep balls in camp, and this marks the third camp in a row that’s happened. It’s not for a lack of trying; it just seems many of Smith’s deep balls to Conley tend to fall just beyond his outstretched hands, which falls on Smith’s accuracy, Conley’s ball-tracking skills or a little bit of both.

▪ Outside linebacker Justin Houston is looking pretty good these days after an injury-marred two years. He knocked away a Bray pass for Hunt in coverage and did a nice job sticking with the quick running back.

▪ Receiver Jehu Chesson caught a number of short passes today throughout the practice and could be an intriguing short-yardage possession receiver in time.

▪ Running back Devine Redding runs hard. He caught a short pass near the right sideline and kept his legs churning, to running backs coach Eric Bieniemy’s delight, as a number of tacklers swarmed him.

INJURY REPORT

▪ Tight end Travis Kelce missed practice because of swelling in his surgically repaired knee. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it’s nothing to worry about. “He has had that from where he had the surgery before and it flares up every once and a while, but he will be fine,” Reid said.

▪ Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring strain), cornerback Steven Nelson (groin spasms) and cornerback Keith Baxter (wrist surgery) each missed practice. Reid said Mitchell should be OK. “It’s not a tear, it should be a pretty good,” Reid said.

▪ Inside linebacker Josh Mauga left practice early Friday because of a hip flexor, which Reid said tightened up on him.

▪ Running back Charcandrick West (ankle) returned to practice after missing the previous three but left during the session because of recurring soreness. “He’s working through that so we pulled him out,” Reid said.

▪ Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.

ROSTER MOVE

▪ The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Montori Hughes. Hughes, 26, was mainly getting second- and third-team work as the backup nose, but his spot will be filled by newly signed veteran Roy Miller III.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Practice is at 8:15 a.m. and will last about two hours and 40 minutes. It is expected to be padded. Admission is $5 for Family Fun Day, and it includes a team autograph session. Missouri Western also charges $5 for parking.

THE NUMBER

3 — The number of skirmishes reporters were able to spot during Friday’s practice, an indication that players are about ready to hit someone other than their teammates.

TOP SONGS PLAYED AT CHIEFS CAMP TODAY

“All There” — Jeezy

“Awwsome” — Shy Glizzy

“About The Money” — T.I. feat. Young Thug

“Really Really” — Cixx Woodz

“Be Real” — Kid Ink feat. DeJ Loaf

“Run The Check Up” — D.J. Infamous feat. Jeezy, Ludacris & Yo Gotti

“Lifestyle” — Rich Gang feat. Young Thug

