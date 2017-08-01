Chiefs training camp report for Aug. 1: Pass defense rises to occasion in non-padded practice

The highlights from Tuesday, along with an injury report and daily music playlist.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
Chiefs coach Andy Reid ran a “10-10” non-padded practice Tuesday at training camp that featured both offense and defense playing 30 plays in 10-play intervals.
While quarterbacks Alex Smith, Tyler Bray and Patrick Mahomes all split action during the six 10-play stints, Smith had eight snaps on the first drive highlighted by a 25-yard toss to wideout Chris Conley. Smith also had a short bootleg completion to Demetrius Harris.
Wideout Tyreek Hill saw plenty of action in the backfield during split-back formations. He opened up the drive with a 5-yard handoff and later had a short in-route completion from Bray. Travis Kelce spent time maneuvering among tight end, slot and wideout.
During the third rotation, the defense put an emphasis on stopping the run. Inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard followed the ball well and had several impressive stops against Devine Redding and Kareem Hunt.
Defensive back Eric Berry garnered a round of applause from fans after intercepting an underthrown deep ball by Joel Stave down the right sideline. The Chiefs defense had two interceptions Tuesday. On the final drive, Mahomes was picked off by safety Eric Murray on a pass intended for Tevin Jones. The team’s pass defense shined on the last drive with pass breakups from cornerback Steven Nelson and Murray.
One of the more impressive plays came during the second to last drive, when Alex Smith completed an intermediate throw to Hill, who fully stretched out to make a diving catch.
In between the third and fourth drives, special teams practiced for 15 minutes. Kicker Cairo Santos knocked down 6 of 6 field goal attempts that started at the 20-yard line and was pushed back after each successful kick. Santos ended the session with a 52-yarder that had plenty of distance earning some ooos and ahhs from the crowd.
INJURY REPORT
Derrick Johnson missed practice for the second straight day due to an abscessed tooth that needed to be removed. Running back Charcandrick West (ankle) and cornerback Kenneth Acker (groin) also missed practice for the second straight day.
Safety Jordan Sterns missed his fourth straight practice because of an illness.
Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.
Ehinger, however, was spotted working out on the sidelines.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
There is no practice.
THE NUMBER
5 – The number of full-squad open practices the Chiefs have held before their off day on Wednesday.
TOP SONGS PLAYED AT CHIEFS CAMP TODAY
“Poison” – Bell Biv DeVoe
“If It Isn’t Love” – New Edition
“Give It To Me Baby” – Rick James
“More Bounce To The Ounce” – Zapp & Roger
“Welcome To The Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses
“Get Down On It” – Kool & The Gang
“Atomic Dog” – George Clinton
“Fantastic Voyage” – Lakeside
“Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi
The Star’s Terez A. Paylor contributed to this report.
