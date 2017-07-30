Chiefs training camp report for July 30: Tyreek Hill looking electric

The highlights from Sunday, the first padded practice of Chiefs camp, along with an injury report, Monday’s schedule and daily music playlist.

THE OFFENSE

Bryan Witzmann again earned first-string reps at left guard. This was the third straight practice he’s done so instead of last year’s starter Zach Fulton. The second-team offensive line also had a bit of a shakeup, as Fulton shifted from left guard to center while Mike Person shifted from center to left guard. A similar happened on the third team, as Jordan Devey shifted from center to left guard while Damien Mama shifted from left guard to center. ...

For the third straight practice, the offenses ruled the day during the 7-on-7 sessions. And once again, it was Tyreek Hill causing havoc in the secondary for the first and second team defense. On the first series for the ones, Alex Smith lofted a long touch pass down the left sideline, and Hill ran under it to secure the catch and ultimately six points. Smith, Tyler Bray and Patrick Mahomes called on Hill several times throughout the day, and he answered practically every time. After practice, Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters called Hill one of the top receivers in the NFL. ...

Hill was impressive on Sunday, and he made several top-notch grabs, but the play of the day came from rookie running back Kareem Hunt. Running with the second unit, Hunt lined up in the backfield and ran a wheel route down the right sideline. He had his man beat, and Bray tossed a long-ball down the sideline. The Toledo product positioned himself perfectly, threw up his right hand and snagged Bray’s pass with ease. With no defender in sight, Hunt would have walked into the end zone. This is the second straight day Hunt has made plays in the passing game, and it’s not going unnoticed by his teammates. Following practice, linebacker Dee Ford grinned and chuckled when asked about Hunt, saying, “Oh, he’s going to be good.” ...

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry Pause 2:46 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft 2:21 Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 2:26 Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football 1:39 Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt adjusts to new playbook Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, the team's third-round draft pick in the 2017 Draft, spoke about his adjustments to being in the Chiefs' backfield. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Not to be outdone, Mahomes — who struggled some in 11-on-11 — made some impressive throws of his own in 7-on-7. On his first snap, he threw a safe pass (either his receiver was going to catch it, or it would fall incomplete) to Jehu Chesson. Chesson rewarded his quarterback with a diving catch on the sidelines. Mahomes was also the beneficiary of several nice catches by his receivers, including when Seantavius Jones won a jump ball on a deep pass. Jones left the defenders behind him at the line of scrimmage, but Mahomes’ touch pass was underthrown and two defenders caught up with Jones. Jones skied in the air to bring in the catch, while getting hit (softly because it’s training camp) by both secondary players. …

Later in the drill, Mahomes bounced around in the pocket and found a diving Ross Travis across the middle of the field. Aside from a few highlight-reel connections, Mahomes had some instances where his pass was deflected and nearly intercepted. In one instance, he had a tight end open running an underneath route, but he instead threw a pass over the middle that should have been intercepted by linebacker Reshard Cliett. ...

Hill continued to show out in 11-on-11. On one play, Smith did a nice job sensing pressure, stepping up in the pocket and uncorking a deep throw that Hill corralled on a crossing route. On another, he came down with a Bray pass in double coverage. ...

Bray showed great anticipation on a deep throw up the seam to receiver De’Anthony Thomas, which was hauled in for a big gain. ...

Bray (11 of 19) and Mahomes (12 of 18) have each had their moments in 11-on-11, but through three practices, Smith (12 of 19) has been more consistent. Bray and Mahomes each possess big arms that occasionally results in impressive chunk gains, but each are prone to errant throws — they simply must refine their touch — and Smith is the steadiest down-to-down option. Though their completion percentages were similar Sunday, remember Smith always goes against the first-team defense in 11-on-11, while Bray primarily faces the second teamers and Mahomes primarily faces the third teamers. ...

A few other highlights: Tight end Ross Travis had a couple of nice catches — he’s making a habit of it — while Seantavius Jones scored on a long touchdown throw from Bray in which he streaked open down the field with safety Daniel Sorensen in pursuit.

THE DEFENSE

Inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis practiced for the first time since his trade to the Chiefs. He earned some first-string reps at inside linebacker, rotating in with Derrick Johnson and Ramik Wilson. ...

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon shined in the O-line vs. D-line drills, blowing past left tackle Eric Fisher twice. Fisher, however, bounced back later in the drill to stalemate defensive end David King. Outside linebacker Marcus Rush also broke out a nice inside spin move on left tackle Donald Hawkins later in the drill. ...

The offense got the better of the defense on most plays in the 7-on-7 sessions, minus a few. …

Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry picked off Bray’s pass during the first round of 7-on-7. Bray targeted a tight end across the middle of the field, but two defenders deflected the pass before it reached Berry. He bobbled it once, then secured the interception. ...

On two separate plays, linebacker Earl Okine came up with impressive pass deflections, reading Mahomes’ eyes and interfering with the pass. ...

Cornerback Marcus Peters has been thrown at plenty through three days of practice, but true to form, he often makes quarterbacks pay for that tactic. He deflected a pass early in 11-on-11 team drills and later jumped a comeback route by Thomas to pick off an Alex Smith pass. ...

Cornerback Steven Nelson also had a nice pass breakup, while cornerbak Keith Baxter had good coverage on an incomplete Mahomes deep ball to receiver Tony Stevens.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry Pause 2:46 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft 2:21 Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 2:26 Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football 1:39 Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chiefs LB Dee Ford on his 'big brother' Tamba Hali and his music playlist Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and music connoisseur Dee Ford spoke about "his big brother Tamba (Hali)" and what music he's currently listening to this year. David Eulitt and Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

INJURY REPORT

Outside linebacker Justin Houston missed the first portion of practice because he had to take a league-mandated drug test, coach Andy Reid said. Houston eventually made it to the field, warmed up on the stationary bike and joined the practice about 45 minutes in.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Battle practiced for the first time Saturday after opening camp on the non-football-injury list with a hamstring injury. He logged some second-team work at left tackle but was carted to the locker at the end of practice with what coach Andy Reid described as a slight hamstring injury.

Safety Jordan Sterns did not practice with an illness.

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Practice is at 8:15 a.m. and will last about two hours and 40 minutes. It is not expected to be padded. Admission is free, but Missouri Western charges $5 for parking.

THE NUMBER

8 – The number of open practices remaining until the Chiefs’ first preeason game, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, against San Francisco at Arrowhead Stadium.

TOP SONGS PLAYED AT CHIEFS CAMP TODAY

“Pick Up the Phone” – Travis Scott & Young Thug

“Everyday We Lit” – YFN Lucci feat. PnB Rock

“Litty” – Meek Mill feat. Tony Lanez

“Hype” – Drake

“Mind Right” – TK-N-Cash

“Ready” – B.o.B. feat. Future

“Back to Back” – Drake

“2 Phones” – Kevin Gates

OTHER CAMP REPORTS

July 30: Tyreek Hill looks as electric as ever

July 29: Mahomes impressive in two-minute drill

July 28: Alex Smith sharp out the gate at Chiefs training camp

For a complete list of camp reports to this point, click here.

The Star’s Alec McChesney contributed to this report.