Deflections and near-interceptions rule Chiefs’ 10th practice

Here are the highlights from Chiefs camp on Monday, along with an injury report, Tuesday’s schedule and daily music playlist.
STORY OF THE DAY
The team sessions were littered with picks and near-picks. Patrick Mahomes, the gunslinger he is, was intercepted twice throwing across the middle. The first was by cornerback Kenneth Acker, who jumped a short cross route, and the second was by inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, who also jumped a short pass. It appears Mahomes didn’t see either of them.
Meanwhile, inside linebacker Josh Mauga almost intercepted a short throw by Tyler Bray, while safety Eric Murray almost picked off a short throw over the middle by Alex Smith.
DEPTH CHART NOTES
On offense, running back C.J. Spiller was getting second-team reps ahead of Charcandrick West, who has been battling an ankle injury. Spiller, by the way, has looked great in camp; he finally appears healthy after two injury-marred years, and could help as a weapon out of the backfield and on kick returns.
New defensive tackle Roy Miller III got a few snaps at nose tackle with the first-string defense on the defensive line along with Allen Bailey and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Miller, who has a reputation as a run-stuffer, came off the field in nickel. Jarvis Jenkins also rotated in with the first-teamers.
At inside linebacker, Derrick Johnson and Ramik Wilson held down the fort with the first-teamers, though Mauga and Kevin Pierre-Louis also rotated in.
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell returned to practice after dealing with hamstring issues for the last week and ran with the second team. Phillip Gaines got first-string work at cornerback in nickel alongside Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson, who returned to practice after missing the last three with groin spasms.
PRACTICE RECAP
The Chiefs put the pads back on and got back to work after a glorified walk-through on Sunday.
▪ In 11-on-11, defensive end Allen Bailey helped stuff an inside run. Bailey, a starter who missed 11 games last season with a torn pec, had a quiet training camp last year and a quiet season overall — logging only seven tackles and zero sacks in five games — but he has looked good in 1-on-1s and has flashed power and quickness. If he’s back his old self, he’ll help a defensive front that wasn’t strong enough against the run last year.
▪ Tight end Ross Travis beat cornerback D.J. White on a short route over the middle. Travis boasts plus-size and athleticism for the position, to go along with good ball skills, but he’ll need to block better to be a complete tight end.
▪ Safety Daniel Sorensen and outside linebacker Frank Zombo each recorded sacks during the period. Sorensen got Smith while Zombo got Mahomes.
▪ Mahomes had a tough day overall, but he always has nice moments, too. For instance, on one play he hung in the pocket and delivered a bullet on a slant to Gehrig Dieter that went for a nice gain and drew some applause. On another play, he came back after a bad pick and scrambled to his left, threw across his body and delivered a strike downfield to Travis, a throw that was similar to the seminal play he made against Louisiana Tech last fall that caught the attention of Jon Gruden.
▪ Bray was sacked on a blitz by inside linebackers Pierre-Louis and Mauga.
▪ Highlights of WR-DB 1-on-1s (end zone): Travis – who again, had a really nice day – caught a jump-ball fade in the end zone in front of safety Leon McQuay.
▪ Highlights of the final 11-on-11 period of the day: Smith ripped a throw to Travis in the end zone for a touchdown. Smith also found receiver Chris Conley for a slant in the end zone.
▪ Bray drifted to his right and delivered a nice strike to Seantavius Jones after scrambling away from pressure. He also found tight end Gavin Escobar in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion behind safety Steven Terrell.
▪ Mahomes found running C.J. Spiller on a wheel route behind Ukeme Eligwe for a touchdown. He also had a pass deflected by outside linebacker Earl Okine.
INJURY REPORT
▪ Cornerback De’Vante Bausby left practice with a low ankle sprain. Kicker Cairo Santos left practice with a groin sprain. Cornerback Jacoby Glenn left practice with a concussion.
▪ Tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with swelling in his knee, worked to the side. He’s missed the last four open practices.
▪ Safety Eric Berry (sore heel) has missed the last two open practices, while nose tackle Bennie Logan (sore knee) has missed the last two open practices.
▪ Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson returned to action. He had Sunday off.
▪ Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.
ROSTER MOVE
New defensive tackle Maurice Swain is wearing No. 74.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Practice is at 8:15 a.m. and will last about two hours and 40 minutes. It is expected to be padded. Admission is free but Missouri Western also charges $5 for parking.
THE NUMBER
7 — The number of cornerbacks (Jacoby Glenn, Kenneth Acker, Keith Baxter, De’Vante Bausby, Terrance Mitchell, J.R. Nelson and Steven Nelson) the Chiefs have seen injured to varying degrees during training camp.
TOP SONGS PLAYED AT CHIEFS CAMP TODAY
“Butterfly Effect” — Travis Scott
“Issues” — Meek Mill
“Celebration” — Post Malone
“Touch The Sky” — Kanye West
“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar
“Back To Back” — Drake
“Turn Up For A Check” — K Camp
“Where Ya At” — Future feat. Drake
“Motivation” — T.I.
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“6 Foot 7 Foot” — Lil Wayne feat. Cory Gunz
“How We Do” — The Game
“Crew (Remix)” — GoldLink
“Slippery” — Migos
“You Know What’s Up” — Webbie & Gorilla Zoe
“I Don’t Really Care” — Waka Flocka Flame
“Tha Block Is Hot” — Lil Wayne
“Tony Montana” — Future feat. Drake
“Swag Surfin’” — F.L.Y.
