Rough passing day for Chiefs quarterbacks as camp winds down in St. Joe

Highlights from Chiefs training camp on Monday, along with an injury report, practice playlist and the remaining camp schedule.
Story of the day
As training camp at Missouri Western winds down, Monday wasn’t the best day for quarterback play. Overthrows, misfires, a dropped snap, there were enough mistakes to go around for the top three: Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes and Tyler Bray.
“Just probably the mix of plays, we went way back to the beginning of camp playbook,” assistant head coach Brad Childress said. “Not an excuse. And good defense. I thought they pushed back on us and we did our share on them.
“We like to win them all, but it doesn’t happen that way.”
The defense won several of those battles Monday.
Practice recap
▪ Last season, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin spent time in practice holding for field goals, spelling Dustin Colquitt. Monday, that duty fell to wide out Chris Conley.
▪ Wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Albert Wilson and DeAnthony Thomas worked at running back on option drills.
▪ In an early drill, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis made a leaping deflection of a Mahomes’ touch pass over the middle.
▪ In 7 on 7, D.J .White pulled down an interception that went through Hill’s outstretched hands.
▪ Daniel Sorensen picked off Smith pass in the end zone intended for Hill as the Chiefs worked on red zone offense. Smith recovered and made superb passes to tight end Demetrius Harris, one in the back of the end zone, the other on a quick slant.
▪ Mahomes opened a series from the 25 with a scoring pass to Seantavius Jones, running a skinny post.
▪ On a wheel route, C.J. Spiller couldn’t hold on to a Mahomes pass near the goal line with end/outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon in close pursuit. Kpassangnon’s speed on the play was eye opening.
Depth chart notes
▪ Zach Fulton got some reps at second-team left tackle. Isaiah Battle, who had been in that spot, got bumped down. Battle had a rough game Friday against the 49ers.
▪ Eric Murray and Steven Terrell rotated in at safety with starters with the Chiefs in a dime formation.
Injury report
Linebacker Derrick Johnson took a scheduled day off and didn’t practice. Safety Eric Berry (heel), cornerback Jacoby Glenn (concussion), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), kicker Cairo Santos (groin) cornerback Ashton Lampkin (knee, Achilles) and cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) didn’t practice. Defensive end Chris Jones (knee) was limited.
Tuesday’ s schedule
Practice is at 8:15 a.m. and will last about two hours and 40 minutes. It is expected to be padded. Admission is free, but Missouri Western charges $5 for parking. The final workout in St. Joseph is Wednesday and will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Number of the day
2.2: Yards per carry average by the Chiefs in Friday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Coaches said Tuesday improving that number for Saturday’s game at Cincinnati will be a priority.
