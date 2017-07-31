Chiefs training camp report for July 31: Mahomes again shines on 88-yard scoring drive

The highlights from Monday, along with an injury report, Tuesday’s schedule and daily music playlist.

THE OFFENSE

Zach Fulton received a handful of first-string reps at left guard throughout practice, but Bryan Witzmann commanded the lion’s share of reps at the position for the fourth straight practice.

Highlights of one-on-one pass protection drills: Tight end Demetrius Harris used his feet to quell outside linebacker Dee Ford’s speed rush and push him past the quarterback. … Running back Spencer Ware stalled linebacker Ramik Wilson’s bull rush with a strong anchor and technique. …

Highlights of one-on-one pass coverage drills: Running back C.J. Spiller froze inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis in his tracks on an out route and created lots of separation (Spiller’s receiving skills look legit). … Running back Kareem Hunt also created tons of separation against Justin March-Lillard on an out route and looks very comfortable as a receiver. … Harris, whose hands have been on point early in camp, won a contested catch on an out route against outside linebacker Earl Okine. …

The best moment of 11-on-11 came courtesy of a seven-play, 88-yard scoring drive guided by rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a sack on the first play of the drive, Mahomes drew loud cheers two plays later when he uncorked a deep throw with touch down the left sideline to receiver Jehu Chesson, who made a diving catch in one-on-one coverage. Mahomes then drifted to his right, away from pressure, and unleashed a cross-body throw over the middle to Chesson. Mahomes came right back on the next play and ripped a throw down the left sideline to receiver Gehrig Dieter. Mahomes was on a roll , and he unleashed another throw deep down the left sideline to receiver Marcus Kemp, who hauled it in over cornerback Trevon Hartsfield for a touchdown. Mahomes capped the drive by finding Kemp in the end zone on a jump ball for a two-point conversion. …

Alex Smith, the Chiefs’ undisputed starting quarterback, also led the offense on an 88-yard scoring drive during the same period. Smith completed 8 of 11 passes on the drive, which spanned 12 plays, with most of the completions being of the short variety. Smith did show a nice camaraderie with tight end Travis Kelce, who scored a touchdown on a crossing route. …

Mahomes, by the way, is still mastering his command of the offense. For all the flashes he’s made, he’s still prone to spitting out the wrong play, which causes Andy Reid to reset the play, or having some odd-looking miscommunication with receivers. For instance, on the second-to-last play of 11-on-11, he threw a pass that hit tight end Ross Travis in the back of the head. …

No. 2 quarterback Tyler Bray is good for an errant throw or two — whether it’s the receivers’ fault (due to miscommunication) or because of accuracy — every practice, but the man can absolutely stroke the deep ball. His 50-yard throw to Tyreek Hill on a go-ball up the seam in 7-on-7 was a thing of beauty and an example of why the Chiefs have been so patient with the big-armed Bray. …

Tight end Demetrius Harris is quietly having a very good camp. He made a diving catch on a throw by Smith in 7-on-7 and has shown improved hands through four practices and does not have any egregious drops in team drills. If Harris has successfully eliminated his habit of making untimely focus drops, he has a chance to be a good No. 2 tight end. …

Keep an eye on Kemp, who also caught a deep pass over the middle from Mahomes in the second 11-on-11 period of the day. Mahomes looks comfortable throwing it up to the 6-foot-4, 210-pound undrafted rookie, who could be a practice-squad candidate if he keeps coming on. ...

Albert Wilson, who is slated to be a free agent in 2018, caught a tremendous deep ball down the right side of the field from Smith. He beat star cornerback Marcus Peters on the play.

Other highlights in 11-on-11: Hill made an awesome contested catch on a short curl, receiver Seantavius Jones made a sliding catch and Dieter made a diving catch.

THE DEFENSE

With Derrick Johnson absent, the Chiefs rotated a number of players with the first-string at inside linebacker, including Ramik Wilson, Justin March-Lillard and Josh Mauga.

Highlights of one-on-one pass protection drills: Inside linebacker March-Lillard shined by bulldozing rookie running back Hunt. … Inside linebacker Terrence Smith used his speed to blow past running back Devine Redding. …

Highlights of one-one-one pass coverage drills: Outside linebacker Justin Houston showed impressive quickness and instincts by sticking with Kelce on a crossing route across the field. … Outside linebacker Dee Ford did the same and deflected a pass intended for Gavin Escobar. …

Highlights from 11-on-11: Houston recorded a sack of Smith. … Okine had a sack of Mahomes and a pressure. … Inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe broke up a short Smith pass over the middle intended for Ware. … Peters broke up a short Smith pass intended for Jones. … Cornerback De’Vante Bausby broke up a Bray pass. … Cornerback Terrance Mitchell and safety Eric Berry had exceptional coverage on a deep ball attempt from Smith to Kelce that landed incomplete. … Mitchell really competes after the ball. Demarcus Robinson caught a deep pass on him, but Mitchell continued to battle for the ball long after the two landed on the ground. He never gives up on a play. …

INJURY REPORT

Johnson missed practice due to an abscessed tooth that needed to be removed. Running back Charcandrick West (ankle) and cornerback Kenneth Acker (groin) also missed practice.

Receiver Antwan Goodley started practice Monday but left because of a hamstring injury.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Battle practiced Monday after being carted back to the locker room after Sunday’s practice.

Safety Jordan Sterns missed his third straight practice because of an illness.

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), guard Parker Ehinger (knee), outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (knee) are all on the PUP list and did not practice.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Practice is at 9:15 a.m. and will last about one hour and 40 minutes. It is not expected to be padded. Admission is free, but Missouri Western charges $5 for parking.

THE NUMBER

7 — The number of inside linebackers, at minimum, who have been spotted getting first-team reps throughout four full-squad practices.

