Chiefs training camp report for Aug. 6: Pads off, Eric Berry out

Brevity.
The Chiefs went about 90 minutes in shorts, something of a breather for what will be the longest stretch of daily practices in training camp. Sunday marked the fourth of what will be six straight days of workouts. The mild weather helped, with temperatures in the mid-60s, and there was only a bit of sogginess from Saturday’s rain. It was an autograph day, and even coaching intern Michael Vick signed some memorabilia.
“A light practice, a lot of learning,” coach Andy Reid said. “We took the pads off, and we rolled. We got done what we needed to get done.”
PRACTICE RECAP
▪ Speaking of Vick, he and offensive coach Matt Nagy joined Alex Smith, Tyler Bray, Patrick Mahomes and Joel Stave in attempting to strike the upright with a pass from progressively longer distances. The best deep throw was hurled by … Nagy, who banged the upright from about 40 yards.
▪ The Chiefs worked on their punt return game, and on the first boot, Tyreek Hill broke free along the left sideline. This was a no-contact practice, but that didn’t matter. No one came close to getting a hand on Hill.
▪ Onside kicks got some attention. Notably, rookie linebacker Ukeme Eligwe worked with the starting kickoff team. He’s been praised by special-teams coach Dave Toub on multiple occasions during camp. The Chiefs also worked with their “hands” team to field squibs. Eligwe also got reps with the first-team defense with Derrick Johnson out of practice Sunday.
ROSTER MOVE
The Chiefs released linebacker Reshard Cliett and signed Maurice Swain, a nose tackle who had signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. Swain started his college career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to Auburn, where he recorded 22 tackles in 26 games.
INJURY REPORT
A sore heel kept safety Eric Berry out of practice. Among others who didn’t work out: linebacker Johnson (Achilles), defensive linemen David King (ankle), Bennie Logan (knee) and Chris Jones (knee) and tight end Travis Kelce (knee). Reid addressed a few of the walking wounded.
Reid on Berry: “I think we’re going to be OK. It gets inflamed every once in a while so we back off.”
Johnson: “He’s had three good, solid days. We’re monitoring him with the Achilles. He’s good.”
Jones, who hasn’t worked out during camp: “He’s making progress. We’ll just see how he does. Everything has been positive to this point.”
Logan: “When his knee calms down, we’ll have him back out. He’s got a little bit of swelling.”
▪ Returing to practice Sunday were linebacker Josh Mauga (hip) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring).
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
The team returns to an 8:15 a.m. starting time and the workout should last about two hours, 40 minutes. Admission is free. Missouri Western charges $5 to park
THE NUMBER
6: Practices remaining in St. Joseph. After Tuesday’s workout, the Chiefs leave Missouri Western and will meet the San Francisco 49ers in an 8 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium before returning to St. Joseph during Aug. 13-16.
The Star’s Terez Paylor contributed to this report.
