Meet the Chiefs: all about the 53 Kansas City players who enabled return to Super Bowl

Here, listed alphabetically, are the 53 men on the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster, most of whom will be playing for the franchise’s second straight NFL championship Sunday in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

NICK ALLEGRETTI: Second-year lineman started 11 of last 12 games … Calls his job giving skill position players “chance to show their talent” … Secret to success? “Made by wrestling!!” he wrote on Twitter. “Wouldn’t be anywhere in football without the mental and physical traits learned on the mat!”

LE’VEON BELL: Former All-Pro joined Chiefs in October after being cut by Jets … Has added veteran presence, including being a locker-room DJ, and spot contributions. Less productive than some might have anticipated even with considerable wear … Among tracks recorded under rapper name “Juice” is “Shrimp Bayless.”

BASHAUD BREELAND: CB is among cornerstones of vastly improved secondary last two seasons … Started every game since serving four-game suspension to open season … At Clemson, roomed with superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins of Cardinals … Two-time South Carolina state champion in the 400-meter hurdles.

HARRISON BUTKER: Super Bowl performance will clarify verdict on bizarre season for “Buttkicker” that included amazing game against the Chargers in L.A. but also missing six PATs during the regular season and another vs. Cleveland … Athleticism, including 42-inch vertical and past ambitions of playing pro soccer, helps explain range that includes hitting from 77 yards last offseason.

FRANK CLARK: Call him “Black Elvis,” as he once proclaimed himself, or “The Shark” as some call him now, but definitely call this DE a force who excels in the postseason … Acquired from Seattle before last season, Clark has been pivotal to defensive overhaul that lifted Chiefs to elite tier … Being homeless at times as a child, “the real Hunger Games,” he says, still drives him.

MIKE DANNA: Rookie DE had three solo tackles in NFL debut against Houston … Like D-line teammate Clark and reserve quarterback Chad Henne, played at Michigan … Growing up near Detroit, didn’t play football until high school at Warren De La Salle, where he was a National Honor Society student.

YASIR DURANT: Rookie offensive lineman out of Mizzou grew up in Philadelphia, where he watched Eagles of Andy Reid any chance he could … Undrafted free agent whose first name is pronounced YAH-seer has played in bursts as a reserve but could be called on in Super Bowl with OL depth depleted.

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE: Rookie RB had major impact early, including 161 yards rushing at Buffalo, but between game situations and injuries hasn’t gone for more than 79 since … Returned from severe hip and ankle injury to play in AFC Championship Game but had just 7 yards on 6 carries ... Motivated by sister Madison’s positive attitude toward battling muscular dystrophy.

RASHAD FENTON: Second-year cornerback had interception in AFC Championship Game against Buffalo … Occasionally deployed as a returner, had a 44-yard kick return in regular-season finale … Such a force in defensive backfield at South Carolina he was nicknamed “Fenton Island.”

ERIC FISHER: LT mainstay will miss Super Bowl with torn Achilles suffered in AFC Championship Game … His absence, and Chiefs’ ability to cover it, will be key subplot; Chiefs have won 25 of last 26 games he’s started … Was the top overall draft pick in 2013, launching Reid-John Dorsey regime.

WILLIE GAY: Playing fast and physical, as DC Steve Spagnuolo calls Gay’s style, helped rookie LB work through learning curve and play career-high 49 snaps against Atlanta … But he suffered high-ankle sprain in regular-season finale and then had surgery on meniscus and will miss Super Bowl.

ANTONIO HAMILTON: Chiefs signed veteran CB in the offseason … Played regularly on special teams but had just two defensive snaps in last nine fully contested games (played 44 as regulars rested in regular-season finale) … Twitter timeline is dominated by Bible verses.

MECOLE HARDMAN: Tremendous potential and moments, but he’s Mercurial Mecole in more ways than one … Possesses speed of Mercury but also tendency toward unpredictable swings of play … AFC Championship Game was microcosm, featuring dropped punt but TD reception and 50-yard run. … Endeared himself to many by buying his mother a house after signing rookie contract.

DARIUS HARRIS: Second-year reserve LB out of Middle Tennessee State appeared on defense in just two games this season but played on special teams in both playoff games.

CHAD HENNE: Stalwart performance after Patrick Mahomes was hurt in AFC Divisional playoff game against Cleveland was instrumental in fending off Browns … Inspired social media hashtag #HenneThingIsPossible … Like Tom Brady, played football at Michigan; unlike Brady, he started as a true freshman.

TYREEK HILL: The Cheetah’s absurd speed and celebration antics tend to obscure tremendous growth as a pure wide receiver … Will somehow forever be motivated by Jalen Ramsey calling him a “return specialist” … Had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in regular-season meeting with Buccaneers … Sense of humor evident in imitation of Mahomes’ voice.

ANTHONY HITCHENS: Along with Tyrann Mathieu, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says this LB is glue of the defense … Part of that is ability to connect with all position groups and preparation that leaves Spagnuolo marveling at notebooks he puts together … Childhood in Ohio had echoes of “The Blind Side,” with Hitchens moving in with another family when he was 12.

CHRIS JONES: Imposing defensive tackle has larger-than-life presence, reflected at Super Bowl media day: “I want to retire with like six or seven rings.” … Expect a sequel Sunday to his ongoing verbal jousting with Brady, which included telling Brady to retire during a previous meeting. … Isolate on him and you can see his influence on games even when not getting sacks or tackles.

NICK KEIZER: Reserve TE had six receptions for 63 yards this season but typically takes 15-20 offensive snaps primarily as blocker and appears on special teams. … Out of Grand Valley State in 2018, spent time on Ravens’ and Chiefs’ practice squads last two seasons.

TRAVIS KELCE: Amassing historic statistics for tight end position, including greatest single-season for a TE in NFL history, Kelce is on trajectory to Pro Football Hall of Fame … In addition to remarkable skill-set, possesses nearly tangible intangible gift of chemistry with Mahomes. … Has morphed from brat to Chiefs’ candidate for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

BOPETE KEYES: Rookie CB from Tulane has mostly appeared on special teams … Birth name is Thakarius, but it stuck when his grandmother started calling him BoPete. … Sports helped him find purpose after mom died when he was 10 and grandmother who took him in died when he was 16.

DANIEL KILGORE: Veteran reserve OL helps provide depth for a team that needs it badly … Can play center, starting four games there … Status for Super Bowl was unclear earlier in week after he was placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list … Played in Super Bowl XLVII for 49ers against Ravens.

TANOH KPASSAGNON: 6-foot-7, 290 defensive end has started 17 of 18 games this season and had two QB hits against Bills in AFC Championship Game … Fingertip on Falcons’ would-be game-tying field goal preserved narrow victory … Late bloomer’s only scholarship offer was at Villanova, where he was a double major in accounting and finance. … Parents from Ivory Coast and Uganda.

PATRICK MAHOMES: Face of NFL has rejuvenated self-image of Chiefs fans ... Entering Super Bowl, Chiefs are 6-1 in playoffs with Mahomes after going 4-16 in previous 48 postseasons … On pace to break every relevant QB record en route to Canton … Admirable personal traits include remaining approachable, standing for social justice and projecting confidence without cockiness.

TYRANN MATHIEU: The man still known as Honey Badger, even if he’s conflicted about the nickname, has been essential to defensive makeover that amped up Chiefs into perennial title contenders … Mathieu prides himself both on intense preparation and being the ultimate teammate, which resonates across the locker room. … FYI, first name rhymes with “Byron.”

BEN NIEMANN: LB joined Chiefs out of Iowa in 2018 and has steadily increased presence and impact … Coaches frequently rave about Niemann’s football IQ, noting his father, Jay, is a longtime coach (now at Iowa). … Former Chief LB Reggie Ragland liked to call him “Steamin’ Niemann.”

DERRICK NNADI: 312-pound NT has become formidable space-eater in the middle … Started every game last two seasons except 2020 regular-season finale as starters were rested … Celebrated Super Bowl LIV win by paying the adoption fee for all available dogs at KC Pet Project.

DORIAN O’DANIEL: Third-year OLB had sack in opener but has been almost exclusively a special-teams player since playing 302 defensive snaps in 2018… Like teammates Sammy Watkins and Bashaud Breeland, attended Clemson.

ALEX OKAFOR: Started nine games at DE after joining Chiefs last season but missed postseason following torn pectoral in Week 15 … Even as reserve now, played 42 snaps in AFC Championship Game … Last summer wrote moving op-ed for The Star about mom and social justice.

MIKE PENNEL: 330-pound DT, largest man on roster, fortifies Chiefs up the middle … As a child in Topeka suffering with cancer, mother brought him to Children’s Mercy for chemo for 18 months … The dream of NFL helped him look past fear he may not survive childhood.

BYRON PRINGLE: Backup receiver and returner from K-State is explosive, dependable and seemingly ready for bigger role … Coach Andy Reid said this after Detroit game last season: “Pringle was about two inches away from getting a potato chip commercial.” … Native of Tampa.

MARTINAS RANKIN: Started five games last season before suffering season-ending knee injury and missing Super Bowl LIV … Reserve OL made 2020 season debut in regular-season finale.

AUSTIN REITER: Chiefs center has started 28 of last 31 regular-season games and every postseason game last two seasons … Back when locker rooms were open, Reiter was one of most approachable Chiefs … Went to college at South Florida in Tampa.

MIKE REMMERS: Veteran playing on eighth NFL team has been tough, versatile addition to depleted OL … “He is Redbeard,” coach Andy Reid said. “He breaks out his sword, and he’s ready to go.” … Spent a year with Bucs.

DEMARCUS ROBINSON: Had career-high 45 receptions but still prone to inconsistency and curious judgment on field at times … Status for Super Bowl was unclear earlier in week after he was placed on reserve/COVID 19 list … Played at University of Florida.

KHALEN SAUNDERS: First season included playing in 12 regular-season games and 32 defensive snaps in postseason but suffered dislocated elbow in 2020 opener vs. Houston … That kept him out for weeks and essentially left him odd man out in DT rotation ... … Legendarily nimble for his size: At Western Illinois, Tweet of 325-pound Saunders doing backflip went viral.

RICKY SEALS-JONES: Had 60 receptions in three seasons with two teams, but none this season … Saw season-high seven offensive snaps in AFC Championship Game … Cousin of Eric Dickerson, Hall of Fame running back … Coming out of Texas A&M, trained with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

ANTHONY SHERMAN: With appearance in Super Bowl, will break franchise record for postseason appearances shared with Dustin Colquitt at 12 … Special teams is his forte but highlights like shovel pass invoking his nickname (“Smoked Sausage”) are crowd-pleasers. … AKA Shermanator.

L’JARIUS SNEED: Rookie DB from Louisiana Tech had two picks in first three games before suffering broken collarbone, missing two months. … Diligent rehab and what defensive coordinator Spagnuolo calls “football ‘get-it’” enabled splash return, including sacks in each playoff game.

DANIEL SORENSEN: Alert, rage-hitting DB with uncanny knack for game-changing plays … BYU background frequently mentioned by Reid, a BYU man himself … Entered NFL as undrafted free agent in 2014; still plays with zeal of someone with something to prove.

DARWIN THOMPSON: Reserve RB plays sparingly but had two TDs against Chargers as starters rested … Became emotional in tribute to Gerald Howse, his juco position coach who died in May … Referring to 5-7 stature, on Twitter rejected “Termite” nickname but also wrote “termite — smallest but pound for pound strongest!”

JUAN THORNHILL: Safety’s terrific rookie year cut short by ACL injury in 2019 regular-season finale … Labored to regain form but recently has resurfaced with vengeance … Pinned atop Twitter account are photos of injury scene and his words calling it “The moment that created a monster.”

TOMMY TOWNSEND: Rookie punter won job after Chiefs cut veteran fan favorite Colquitt … 13-yard completion on fake punt stoked Chiefs in win over Jets and tight pass was dubbed no “lollipop at all” by Mahomes … At Florida, was known for athletic runs on fake punts and rare spectacle of a punter earning two personal fouls in a game (against Missouri).

CHARVARIUS WARD: Entrenched as starting CB but has just two interceptions in 43 career starts ... Remarkable journey to NFL included childhood cancer scare that left him on crutches or in wheelchair for better part of two years, as chronicled in Sam Mellinger column. … Attended McComb (Mississippi) High, alma mater of former Royal Jarrod Dyson

TIM WARD: Signed as undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2019 but spent most of that year recovering from knee injury … In only NFL appearance, 2020 regular-season finale against Chargers as starters rested, played 57 defensive snaps and had sack, five tackles, two QB hits.

SAMMY WATKINS: After Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, “Starship 14,” as Reid calls him, is next-most explosive factor in passing game … Had five catches for 98 yards against 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, including a 38-yarder to set up game-winning TD … Even declared good to go earlier in week, remains to be seen if he’ll play. Leg injuries kept him out for weeks this season.

ARMANI WATTS: Reserve safety whose primary role is strong special teams work, including blocking a Jets field goal and an explosive runback of Houston onside-kick attempt.

TERSHAWN WHARTON: With no Division I scholarship offers, “Turk” went to Division II Missouri S&T, where he was psychological science major … Chiefs started checking him out after he had 13 1/2 sacks as soph … Undrafted free agent has been pleasant surprise, typically playing 30-plus snaps.

DARREL WILLIAMS: Chiefs’ leading postseason rusher with 13 carries for 78 yards vs. Cleveland (first NFL start) and 13 for 52 vs. Buffalo — nearly as much combined as he had entire regular season (169) … Emerged as Edwards-Helaire, former LSU teammate, was injured … Hamstring injury kept him out last postseason … Feeling that he failed himself and team fueled his offseason.

DAMIEN WILSON: In second season with Chiefs after four in Dallas ... Typically on field 40-50 defensive snaps but notably only 17 in previous meeting with Tampa … Native of rural Mississippi finished college at Minnesota, where Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Bell played … As a high school quarterback, he joked to Star’s Sam McDowell, “I was Pat (Mahomes) before Pat.”

JAMES WINCHESTER: Long-snapper is son of former OU punter Mike Winchester, who suggested keeping snapping skill in “back pocket” … Has played every game since taking over job in 2015 … Streak included playing days after father’s murder in 2016: “He used to always teach us when you have a responsibility and someone depends on you, you come through no matter what.”

STEFEN WISNIEWSKI: OL appearing in third Super Bowl in four seasons, including last season with Chiefs and 2017 season with Eagles … Father, Leo, played four seasons with Colts … Signed by Steelers after Super Bowl LIV but rejoined Chiefs amid line attrition in December.

ANDREW WYLIE: Versatile and physical Wylie has been steady contributor all across line over last three seasons … In 2018, Wylie won Mack Lee Hill Award as Chiefs’ top rookie or first-year player … Even at 290 pounds in high school, the 6-6 Wylie could stand beneath rim and jump up to dunk.