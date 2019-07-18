Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman surprises his mom by buying her a house

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman talks about catching Mahomes’ ball During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman talked about catching Mahomes' deep ball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman talked about catching Mahomes' deep ball.

When Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman signed his contract, he apparently had a plan of what to do with some of that money.

According to Sportrac, Hardman’s four-year deal is worth just shy of $5 million and includes a $1,652,764 signing bonus and $2,374,812 guaranteed.

Part of that money went toward buying his mother a house.

Hardman surprised her and tweeted a video of the big moment. He wrote: “I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am I love you ma x1000000000. It’s my turn to take care of you now”

Here is the video and tweet of the sweet moment:

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am I love you ma x1000000000️ It’s my turn to take care of you now pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

“It makes you feel good as a mother to know that our kids would go to this step,” said his mother, who was brought to tears by the gesture.