For Pete's Sake
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman surprises his mom by buying her a house
When Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman signed his contract, he apparently had a plan of what to do with some of that money.
According to Sportrac, Hardman’s four-year deal is worth just shy of $5 million and includes a $1,652,764 signing bonus and $2,374,812 guaranteed.
Part of that money went toward buying his mother a house.
Hardman surprised her and tweeted a video of the big moment. He wrote: “I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am I love you ma x1000000000. It’s my turn to take care of you now”
Here is the video and tweet of the sweet moment:
“It makes you feel good as a mother to know that our kids would go to this step,” said his mother, who was brought to tears by the gesture.
