Mic’d-up video shows Chiefs stars encouraging Mecole Hardman after muffed punt

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a 50-yard run and caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, Hardman also had a muffed punt in the first quarter that the Bills recovered at the Chiefs’ 3-yard line. Buffalo pounced on the mistake and scored a touchdown on the very next play.

When he arrived at the sideline, Hardman couldn’t hide from his Chiefs teammates. That’s a good thing.

Tight end Travis Kelce told Hardman, “A lot of plays left to be made. You gotta trust them boys for it, alright?”

Hardman took a seat on the bench and threw a jacket over his head.

Then quarterback Patrick Mahomes approached Hardman.

“Hey! Mecole, come on,” Mahomes said. “Hey! Hey, hey, hey. Look at me. Hey, look at me! Hey, we good. Be you! You’re gonna make a play this game! You’re gonna make a play this game! Let’s go!”

Hardman did indeed make a play. Two of them with the touchdown catch and 50-yard run in the second quarter.

“Inside The NFL” shared a video of the interactions of the mic’d-up Chiefs players on the sideline and the ensuing big plays:

That video has to make a Chiefs fan smile, because it showed the teammates sticking together.