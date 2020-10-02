Chiefs revealed ‘Smoked Sausage’ and ‘Catch and Release’ in Week 3. More fun to come?

When it comes to the New England Patriots and their head coach, Bill Belichick, it’s often wise for opponents to go into games expecting the unexpected.

The Chiefs, however, have given the Patriots a few things of their own to contemplate ahead of Sunday’s game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dipped into their bag of tricks a few times in Monday’s 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens — and two of the plays they pulled out produced touchdowns.

The first came on a misdirection screen pass near the goal line, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing an underhanded shovel pass to fullback Anthony Sherman for a score. A second saw left tackle Eric Fisher, who reported as an eligible receiver, haul in his first career touchdown catch.

Not only were those plays both successful and creative, they had uniquely entertaining names.

“Everyone talked about the screen that Sherman caught,” Bieniemy said with a chuckle. “That play was named, ‘Smoked Sausage,’ because we call Sherm ‘The Sausage.’’”

What about Fisher, who is often called ‘Fish’ for short by Reid, coaches and teammates?

“‘Catch and Release’ — you know, with fish,’” Reid said. “And actually, that was E.B.’s (Bieniemy’s) play. He had been bugging on me about it since we were on the plane after the Chargers that it would be a good one.”

Thus, “Smoked Sausage” and “Catch and Release” officially take their place among the pantheon of other well-known trick plays deployed by Reid and Co. during games — plays with names like “Shift to Rose Bowl Right Parade” or “Hungry Pig Right” or “Bloated Tebow Pass.”

Making these plays even more impressive? All were called at or near the goal line.

With Reid and Bieniemy overseeing the offense, the Chiefs’ playbook is wide open and designed to keep opponents on their toes.

Monday’s game in Baltimore sent a message to the rest of the league that defenses can no longer worry about just rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman.

Sherman and especially Fisher proved any player on offense for the Chiefs is capable of being on the receiving end of a surprise play.

And after appearing to hold back in the first two games of the regular season, the Super Bowl champions have only begun to provide a glimpse of what potentially awaits unsuspecting opponents.

Indeed, there are more trick plays yet to be revealed in the Chiefs’ arsenal.

“We keep plenty available,” Bieniemy said. “We keep plenty.”