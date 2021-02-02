How Chiefs running back Darrel Williams’ time at LSU prepared him for the Super Bowl

When Chiefs running back Darrel Williams looks across the field in Super Bowl LV, he’ll see a familiar face. Or multiple former teammates.

That’s life as an LSU Tiger in the NFL, flanked by fellow alums in nearly every game. Williams said he couldn’t think of a single game where he wasn’t going up against at least one former LSU player.

He knows both running back rooms well, too.

During Williams’ senior season in 2017, there was a freshman named Clyde Edwards-Helaire learning the college ropes. Once Edwards-Helaire joined the Chiefs as the No. 32 pick in last year’s draft, it was a transition all too familiar for the former LSU backs.

Williams spent part of his collegiate career backing up Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette, who was drafted fourth overall in 2017 to the Jaguars.

“Leonard’s like a brother to me, we talk from time to time,” Williams said. “We keep in touch. Just being in that backfield, learning the ins and outs of the game. Learning how to be patient and wait your turn. Being at LSU with them guys. Translating that over to the league is helping me out and paying out.”

Both Tampa Bay and Kansas City feature their share of former Tigers. The Chiefs have Williams, Edwards-Helaire and safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Bucs suit up Fournette along with linebackers Kevin Minter and Devin White.

Williams said his experience at LSU helped him acclimate once he got to pros. Throughout his collegiate career, he backed up 1,000-yard rushers in Fournette and Derrius Guice. After going undrafted in 2018, Williams has slid in as a versatile piece in the Chiefs’ offense.

While Edwards-Helaire was the starter this season, Williams stepped up amid injuries. The Chiefs also signed Le’Veon Bell midway through the season to shore up depth. Williams said Bell, a Michigan State product, has made a smooth transition with the right mindset, even if Bell didn’t suit up in the purple and gold.

“Just being humble, knowing your time is going to come,” Williams said. “You just gotta wait on the opportunity, wait on the moment. When the opportunity does come, you gotta seize the moment. It’s not easy at all. I guess I’ve been through it already, I know how to handle the situation.”

Williams is finally getting his shot as a contributor. Edwards-Helaire has been banged up with injuries, and Williams led Chiefs running backs in touches in the AFC Championship win against Buffalo, running for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Even being on the field is a huge step up for Williams compared to last year’s Super Bowl run. Williams finished the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

“Last year, I missed the opportunity and I felt like I failed myself and I failed my team,” Williams said. “This year, I just wanted the opportunity to have that chance to actually be in the game. It’s just exciting. Not too many people get the chance to play in the Super Bowl.”