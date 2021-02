Union Station glows red against the backdrop of the Kansas City skyline in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Ôtrip to Super Bowl LV. cochsner@kcstar.com

Kansas City, home of the reigning NFL champion Chiefs, sure wears civic pride well.

Check out this assortment of festive, red-lit support for the Super Bowl Chiefs as they seek to repeat as world champs.

Chiefs fans waited in long lines to take photos with the AFC Champs “Run It Back” lighted sign last Sunday at Union Station in Kansas City. The signage was one of several Facebook- and Instagram-ready photo opportunities around town for fans. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

A tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs was part of the animated light display atop the buildings at City Place in Overland Park. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The Kansas City skyline is dotted with buildings lit in red or with Kansas City Chiefs logo on them to celebrate the team making it to Super Bowl LV. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The Marriott Hotel in downtown Kansas City displays an ever-changing tribute to the Chiefs while the pylons on Bartle Hall and the front of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts glow red to celebrate the Super Bowl-bound team. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Leiani Haug, left, takes a photo of her mother Debbie Haug, center and her sister Nicole Haug from the deck of the Liberty Memorial on Jan. 29 against a backdrop of buildings lit in red. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The pylons on Bartle Hall and the Power and Light building glow red to celebrate the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The art deco top of the Power and Light building glows red to celebrate the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The clamshell side of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts glows read in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The clamshell north side of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts glows red to celebrate the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

The stay cables and glass facade are lit in red and gold to celebrate the Kansas City ChiefsÕ trip to Super Bowl LV. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

A sculpture at the City Place office park in Overland Park was lit to alternate between red and gold. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com