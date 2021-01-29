Former NFL QB on why Eric Fisher’s injury may be trouble for Chiefs in Super Bowl

The Chiefs suffered a key loss in their AFC Championship Game victory Sunday when left tackle Eric Fisher left because of a torn Achilles tendon.

That will keep Fisher out of Super Bowl LV, and the timing couldn’t be worse, says Stadium’s Jordan Palmer.

Fisher was injured in the fourth quarter against the Bills, and Mike Remmers from right tackle to left tackle. Remmers had been playing in place of the injured Mitchell Schwartz.

Jordan Palmer, the former Bengals and Titans quarterback, said the injury is a huge deal for the Chiefs.

“Anytime you lose a player like that, we saw Green Bay lose David Bakhtiari and then have to really fill a similar void,” Palmer said. “And earlier in the year we saw Tennessee lose Taylor Lewan, as well, and so we’ve seen some left tackles go down.

“But that loss of Fisher is, I think a really, really big deal, this time of year.”

Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had started 17 games for the Chiefs this season. For Remmers, making the switch in the two weeks before Super Bowl LV won’t be easy, Palmer said.

“All that stuff that you have to do to get that problem solved of missing Fisher, I think it’s hard to do in a Zoom, it’s hard to do in a walkthrough, it’s hard to do it in the meeting room,” Palmer said. “You kind of got to play. Your first real reps at actually handling this are going to be in the Super Bowl, and that’s just a big first step for anybody stepping in for an injured player.”

Mark Dominik, the former Buccaneers general manager, said on Stadium that Fisher’s loss will be felt by the Chiefs.

“Mike Remmers has played a long time in the National Football League,” Dominik said, “he’s been a good serviceable right tackle, but certainly not to the level what they would have with Fisher and Schwartz, so a very difficult opponent timed up perfectly.”

Here is the clip of Dominik and Palmer talking about the Chiefs offensive line: