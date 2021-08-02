You’ll need to show proof of COVID vaccination at these Kansas City bars, restaurants

More from the series Masks in the Kansas City region Here’s the latest on masks and the coronavirus in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. Expand All

Kansas City’s mask mandate Monday was met by a handful of establishments upping the ante, announcing they would require customers provide proof of vaccination in order to enter.

The Ship, in Kansas City’s West Bottoms neighborhood, on Monday was the latest to require customers show a vaccination card or photo of a vaccination card proving they’ve been fully vaccinated.

The announcement came the day Kansas City’s new mask mandate took effect. The mandate, which applies to anyone over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, requires masks in public indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. It will run through at least Aug. 28.

Here’s a list of places requiring proof of vaccination:

The Ship

For the foreseeable future after 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, customers will be required to show a vaccination card or photo of a vaccination card proving they’ve been fully vaccinated, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a show.

“Due to the recent upward trend in Covid 19 cases locally, we are implementing the following policy to keep our staff, customers, musicians and DJs safe,” the bar wrote in a post on Instagram.

At all other times during business hours, the bar and music venue said customers will be required to wear a mask to enter, order at the bar, while using bathrooms, or otherwise not actively eating or drinking.

The KC Improv Company

The KC Improv Company announced Monday, with fewer parameters than The Ship, that it would only allow people who have been vaccinated attend shows.

“Starting Friday, we will only be allowing vaccinated people to attend our shows. This will allow us to perform on stage without masks. All of the performers we put on stage are vaccinated,” the company said in a Facebook post. “A foundation of improv is support and respect for the people around you. In that spirit, let’s all help one another, protect one another, and defeat the virus.”

The company said it would offer refunds to anyone who has purchased tickets to an upcoming show and cannot attend, including for children, because they’ve not yet been vaccinated.

Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s

On Sunday, the two LGBTQ bars urged other businesses and restaurants to take a similar stance.

Starting Tuesday, customers heading to Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is not a political decision,” the bars wrote on Facebook, calling it a “moral requirement” to help keep their staff, guests and families safe from the virus. “We do not apologize for our stance in this matter.”

Customers wanting to enter the establishments must bring a photo ID and either their COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of it or a high-resolution picture of it on their phones.