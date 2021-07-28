Missouri attorney general seeks quick, early ruling on St. Louis County mask mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Associated Press file photo

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against a mask mandate in the St. Louis area — a move that could lead a judge to rule soon on whether to block the new rules.

Schmitt originally filed the lawsuit Monday without seeking a temporary order, which would have meant months before a judge’s decision.

The Republican attorney general promised Wednesday to file a second lawsuit, this time against Kansas City, over its new mask mandate. The mandate will begin Monday.

On Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council voted to rescind the county’s mask mandate, which County Executive Sam Page instituted on Monday. Page has said the council can’t overturn the order, leading to a clash over whether it’s still in effect.

“County Executive Page is wrong, and today we asked a court for an order to remind him of that fact,” Schmitt said in a statement.