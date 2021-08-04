Kansas City wine bar joins others requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof for service

With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rise, the issue of mask mandates and requirements is once again a topic of discussion throughout most of the country. A pedestrian walks by a discarded mask in downtown Kansas City. rsugg@kcstar.com

Another Kansas City area business is requiring customers to show that they have been vaccinated to get service as the region is trying to overcome another outbreak of COVID-19.

Big Mood Natural Wines, a wine bar located in the city’s Crossroads neighborhood, announced on Instagram Wednesday that the business was making the decision in light of the delta variant’s continued spread through the community.

Visitors wanting to enter the shop must now prove vaccination by showing an official document or a photograph of one, the business said. Those unable to provide proof or unable to receive the vaccine will be asked to sit outside and wear a mask when speaking with servers.

The wine bar joins others in Kansas City that have recently started requiring bona fide vaccination proof. A handful of bars and restaurants made similar rules on Monday, when the city’s latest mask mandate took effect.

The delta variant has been the primary driver of new cases in the metropolitan area as well as the nation as of late. On Wednesday, the Kansas City metro area breached 1,000 new cases in a single day for the first time since January.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise. And emergency rooms are packed to the point that some hospitals have started asking people not to visit the ER unless they have a serious medical emergency.

In response to the surge, Kansas City reinstated a mask mandate that applies to anyone over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone is supposed to wear masks in public indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.