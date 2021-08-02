What does Kansas City’s mask mandate mean for the Chiefs preseason game this month?

Fans celebrated the Chiefs’ 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans at the end of the AFC championship game Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. cochsner@kcstar.com

Last week, the city of St. Louis put a mask mandate into effect, and the Cardinals announced they will make fans at Busch Stadium wear a face covering.

Kansas City is also instituting another mask mandate as the delta variant of COVID-19 has caused infections and hospitalizations to increase.

What does this mean for Royals and Chiefs games?

The Royals said they will discuss the mandate while the team is on its current three-city road trip. They won’t play at Kauffman Stadium until Aug. 9, when the Yankees are in Kansas City.

Before then, the Royals will play a three-game series in St. Louis from Aug. 6-8, so fans heading to Busch Stadium should take note of the new rules at Cardinals games.

As for the Chiefs, the team said it has no plans to require masks at Arrowhead Stadium for their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27. That’s the day before Kansas City’s new mask mandate is set to end.

Kansas City’s mask mandate is for indoor spaces, which could explain the Chiefs’ decision not to change the current mask policy at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ guideline says masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans, and “while not required, masks are recommended for guests who are not fully vaccinated.”

Fans attending the Chiefs-Vikings preseason game may see some people wearing masks as staff members at Arrowhead Stadium who are not vaccinated “will be directed to wear a mask.”

The Chiefs’ website says “guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag” into the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect which permits the following types of bags into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

For fans who wish to bring a bag it must be completely clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. One gallon clear freezer bags are also acceptable.