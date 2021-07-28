Age, vaccine status, timeline: Answers to your questions about Kansas City mask mandate

As Kansas City once again finds itself grappling with high COVID-19 case rates and rising hospitalizations, we all have questions about how the pandemic will change our daily lives.

The most recent change to COVID-era guidance comes as the CDC recommends that people — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in indoor spaces.

Now, Kansas City is preparing for another mask mandate that will go into effect early next week. We asked you what you need to know about the new mandate and COVID-19 in our region. Here’s what we found:

When does the mandate go into effect?

The mask mandate will go into effect on Aug. 2 at 12:01 a.m. The mandate will be in place until at least Aug. 28.

Who has to follow the mandate?

Anyone ages 5 and older will need to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of if they’ve been vaccinated or not.

People who don’t need to follow the mandate include:

Kids younger than 5

People with disabilities for whom wearing a mask would be a substantial impairment

People eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar while adequately distanced from other people

People getting a service involving the mouth or face that requires a mask to be removed

If you can verify that everyone in a room has been fully vaccinated, masks are not required.

Where do I have to wear a mask now in Kansas City?

Masks will be required in any space of public accommodation, such as service establishments, grocery and retail stores, special events, public transit and schools.

Violations can be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 and not more than $500.00, or by imprisonment in the municipal penal correctional institution for a period of time not less than one day and not more than six months.

What about outdoor gatherings?

Currently, Kansas City’s mask order is only for indoor spaces.

Recent advisories from local public health officials say even vaccinated individuals should wear masks in crowded outdoor settings or places where they will be in close contact to people who might not be fully vaccinated.

Can fully vaccinated people still eat safely in restaurants?

People who are distanced six-feet apart from other patrons while consuming food or drink in a restaurant are not required to wear a mask under the new mandate. It is important to note that the risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar when you are interacting with people within 6 feet of yourself, according to the CDC.

Is an N95 needed to prevent transmission of the delta variant?

Aside from social distancing, face masks are still the best way to protect oneself from contracting the virus, including the delta variant. Early data indicates that the delta variant is better at exploiting the weaknesses of poorly-fitted, lower-quality cloth masks. Public health experts have been urging people to use N95 masks because they provide more protection than cloth masks and their availability has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic.

“Quality of mask is going to make a difference with a variant that spreads more aggressively like Delta does, where people are more contagious and exude more virus,” former FDA director Dr. Scott Gotlieb said recently on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“Trying to get N95 masks into the hands of vulnerable individuals in places where this is really epidemic, I think is going to be important, even in cases where they’re vaccinated.”

What are the rest of the metro’s plans regarding masks?

North Kansas City: North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will issue a new mask order in North Kansas City.

Jackson County: Jackson County has not released a statement regarding a mask mandate at this time. Areas of Kansas City within Jackson County are subject to the mask mandate.

Johnson County:

According to the health director, the county is reviewing updated CDC guidance and “will continue to update our residents and elected officials.”

The Johnson County board of commissioners meets Thursday. An update on COVID-19 and vaccination in the county is on the agenda.

Independence: Independence will require masks to be worn in all city facilities including City Hall, Police Headquarters, Independence Utility Center, Sermon Center, Truman Memorial Building, Palmer Center, Independence Uptown Market, and the Cable Dahmer Arena, starting on July 29.

Additionally, there will be expanded access to Independence Health Department vaccine clinics across the City with options five days a week, beginning on Aug. 2.

Independence has its own health department that operates outside of the purview of Jackson County.

Wyandotte County: A spokeswoman for the Unified Government said Wednesday that health officials will meet with Wyandotte County leaders in a special session Thursday evening to discuss COVID-19 and any health order recommendations.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton, Cortlynn Stark and Angela Cordoba Perez contributed reporting.