North Kansas City under COVID mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong this week issued a mask mandate for those indoors at public places regardless of their vaccination status due to rising COVID-19 cases. North Kansas City

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong earlier this week issued a mask mandate for those who are indoor at public places, regardless of their vaccination status.

The city announced on Twitter and its website Sunday that the mandate was in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City area and went into effect the next day. It is in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 28, according to city’s website.

Places where people are required to wear masks include grocery and retail stores, special events, gyms, indoor sports facilities and public transit. The mandate does not cover private dwellings or private transportation.

Exceptions to the face covering or mask requirement include:

Violation of the order can result in the suspension or revocation of the offending business’ certificate of occupancy and/or business license as well as fine between $25 and $500 or imprisonment of no more than three months.

