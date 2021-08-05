North Kansas City under COVID mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong this week issued a mask mandate for those indoors at public places regardless of their vaccination status due to rising COVID-19 cases. North Kansas City

The city announced on Twitter and its website Sunday that the mandate was in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City area and went into effect the next day. It is in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 28, according to city’s website.

Places where people are required to wear masks include grocery and retail stores, special events, gyms, indoor sports facilities and public transit. The mandate does not cover private dwellings or private transportation.

Exceptions to the face covering or mask requirement include:

Children below the age of 5;

Persons who have disabilities where face coverings or masks constitute a substantial impairment to their health and well-being based upon medical, behavioral, or legal direction;

Persons in a restaurant or tavern actively consuming food or drink;

Persons obtaining a service involving the nose or face when temporary removal of the face covering or mask is necessary to perform the service;

Persons who are alone in a separate room or office;

Any interaction or gathering where parties have knowledge all persons present are fully vaccinated.

Violation of the order can result in the suspension or revocation of the offending business’ certificate of occupancy and/or business license as well as fine between $25 and $500 or imprisonment of no more than three months.