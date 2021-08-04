Garth Brooks concert-goers in Kansas City to wear masks in certain areas: Arrowhead

Garth Brooks is scheduled to play Aug. 7 at a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium. File photo

Concert-goers heading to see Garth Brooks take the stage Saturday at a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium will be asked to wear masks while in enclosed public areas of the stadium.

In an announcement Wednesday, the stadium said it updated its safety policies in accordance with Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect Monday. The city’s mask mandate doesn’t apply to outdoor spaces.

The protocols mean concert-goes will be asked to wear masks, unless they are eating or drinking, in the following areas: the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be given to customer who don’t come with their own, the stadium said.

The stadium is expected to receive more than 58,000 people for the show. Its previous guidance stated that masks were not required but they are “recommended for guests who are not fully vaccinated.”

Arrowhead and the Kansas City Chiefs said they encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that Kansas Citians attending the concert will have the chance to see the show from premium floor seats if they get vaccinated before the event.

The city’s health department will host the vaccination event in the stadium’s parking lot from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brooks is evaluating whether to continue his stadium tour due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The country music star’s team said that after his concerts in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, they will assess what to do with the remainder of the shows.

A Jackson County official earlier this week questioned whether the city should just cancel the sold out Arrowhead show altogether.

The Star’s Angela Cordoba Perez contributed to this report.