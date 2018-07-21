The Star’s complete coverage of the Missouri duck boat tragedy

On Thursday, July 19, a Ride the Ducks tour boat was making its way across Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., when a severe storm with winds exceeding 60 mph kicked up white-capped waves.
The boat, with 31 people aboard, took on water and started sinking.
In all, 17 people died and 14 survived. The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Seventeen people were killed in a Table Rock Lake boating accident Thursday evening as winds exceeding 60 mph ripped across the southwest Missouri lake.
