Death toll rises to 17 in Branson duck boat tragedy as investigation continues

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead after a duck boat capsized in stormy weather near Branson Thursday evening. All missing people appeared to have been accounted for, said Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.
By
Missouri

The Star’s complete coverage of the Missouri duck boat tragedy

By The Star Staff

July 21, 2018 04:11 PM

On Thursday, July 19, a Ride the Ducks tour boat was making its way across Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., when a severe storm with winds exceeding 60 mph kicked up white-capped waves.

The boat, with 31 people aboard, took on water and started sinking.

In all, 17 people died and 14 survived. The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Star has complete coverage of the fatal duck boat accident and its aftermath in the popular tourist town.

As it happened

Seventeen people were killed in a Table Rock Lake boating accident Thursday evening as winds exceeding 60 mph ripped across the southwest Missouri lake.

Witnesses to the sinking

From the front deck to the windows of the Showboat Branson Belle, witnesses watched the waves get higher and water rougher as the “Ride the Ducks” boat struggled to move through the waves.

The Victims

The 17 people killed in the tragedy included an Indiana family on vacation, a teenager and a former pastor who was the boat’s driver.

Survivors’ stories

14 people survived the tragic incident including two from a family of 11.

