St. Louis pair known as ‘the life of the party’ among 17 killed in duck boat tragedy

Bill Asher and girlfriend Rose Heupel Hamann were the “life of the party,” according to friends on Facebook.

The St. Louis couple were two of the 17 people killed when a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday night.

Friends and family of the couple took to Facebook to remember them.

Kelly Kientzy, the daughter of Asher’s best friend, said she grew up listening to stories about Asher and her father.

“Bill was always the life of the party and he was never without a story,” Kientzy said.

Asher was known for DJ’ing at events for Cleveland High School in St. Louis, Hamann’s alma mater.

A friend named Greg Stone posted: “Rosie always had a big smile and kind words for everyone. Bill would always be the DJ at the Cleveland events. They were what you would call the life of the party in a very good way.”

The couple were large supporters of local musicians, according to the Facebook page of Sh-Boom, a band they followed.

“Two of those who died, Bill Asher and Rose Heupel Hamman (sic), were regular followers of SH-BOOM for years and attended many of the band’s shows. They were big supporters of St. Louis bands and oldies music. Bill told us that ‘Just My Imagination’ was their favorite song that SH-BOOM performed. Bill was also a DJ who donated his services for many veterans events. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends. Bill and Rosie, you will be missed. RIP.”