Here are funeral plans for the 9 Indianapolis victims of Missouri duck boat sinking

The husband and three children of Tia Coleman, the Indianapolis woman who lost nine of her family members in last week’s duck boat sinking at Table Rock Lake near Branson, are being laid to rest Friday in Indianapolis.

Coleman was one of 11 members of her family on the boat — only she and a nephew survived. Five members of Coleman’s extended family will be laid to rest Saturday, according to a CBS affiliate in Indiana.

Among the 17 people killed in the July 19 tragedy were Coleman’s husband, Glenn, her children, Reece, Evan and Arya, a two-year-old nephew, and a sister-, father-, and mother-in-law.

“I don’t know if there is a recovery from it,” she said July 21 from a wheelchair at a Branson hospital.

SIGN UP

Friday’s service is planned for noon at Grace Apostolic Church, 649 22nd St. in Indianapolis.

Saturday’s services for Coleman’s extended family will be held at Eastern Star Church, 5805 Cooper Road in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Star. Public visitation will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and the services are open to the public.

Services have not been announced for Bill Asher and Rose Heupel Hamann of St. Louis.

Leslie Dennison also will be laid to rest Friday in Milan, Ill. William and Janice Bright were laid to rest Thursday in Higginsville. Robert Williams was laid to rest Tuesday in Branson, and Lance and Steve Smith were laid to rest Tuesday in Osceola, Ark.

How to help

Three GoFundMe accounts were created to help the Coleman family of Indianapolis.

According to relatives, the money will be used:

▪ For Tia Coleman: gofundme.com/branson-duck-boat-survivor

▪ For an educational trust for Donovan, son of Angela Coleman: gofundme.com/branson-mo-tragedy-coleman-family

▪ For the funeral of Horace, Belinda, Ervin, Angela and Maxwell Coleman: gofundme.com/coleman-family-boat-accident

The Star’s Katy Bergen and Max Londberg contributed reporting for this piece.