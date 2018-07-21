Report: No one was wearing ‘safety device’ on sinking Missouri duck boat

No one aboard the sinking duck boat on Table Rock Lake was wearing a “safety device,” according to a new incident report released Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report also lists names of all 17 people who died in the lake near Branson as well as the 14 who survived the accident.

Authorities described the incident on the lake Thursday night as a “swamping.”

The report said the amphibious vehicle “entered Table Rock Lake and was overcome by high winds in a thunderstorm, causing the vessel to swamp and then sink.”

Authorities have said there were 31 people on the duck boat when it went down, including a driver, a captain and 29 passengers.

None of them is listed as wearing a “safety device,” according to the report.

Among the survivors, five were listed as injured, including the driver of the duck boat, identified as Kenneth McKee.

The investigation into the events that led up to the duck boat sinking to the bottom of the lake has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The report lists the survivors, with their conditions:

▪ Tia Coleman, 34, of Indiana, moderate injuries

▪ Gillian Collins, 15, of New Mexico, no injuries

▪ Shayne Collins, 42, of New Mexico, no injuries

▪ Tiffany Collins, 42, of New Mexico, no injuries

▪ Alicia Dennison, 12, of Illinois, moderate injuries

▪ Donovan Hall, 13, of Indiana, moderate injuries

▪ Tayden Kimbley, 10, of New Mexico, no injuries

▪ Talyssa Mann, 19, of New Mexico, no injuries

▪ Cayden McDonald, 10, of Texas, no injuries

▪ Chloe McDonald, 11, of Texas, no injuries

▪ Tomlin McDonald, 39, of Texas, no injuries

▪ Kenneth McKee, 51, of Missouri, minor injuries

▪ Ronita McKinley, 64, of New Mexico, serious injuries

▪ Loren Smith, 14, of Arkansas, no injuries