‘She said her grandmother saved her’: Boat tragedy survivor, 12, was on special trip

Todd Dennison of Sherrard, Ill., choked back tears as he made his way into Branson City Hall just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Dennison’s mother, Leslie Dennison, and his 12-year-old daughter, Alicia, were on the Duck Boat that sank Thursday night, killing 17.

His daughter is now in the hospital, injured, mostly emotionally. His mother is still missing.

Leslie Dennison was in Branson with her granddaughter for a special trip together. They had just made it to town Thursday evening when they headed to the dock.

“They were here less than an hour,” Dennison said.

He said his mother barely had enough time to drop off their luggage at their hotel, before they went to board the boat.

Later Thursday night, in the hospital, Dennison said, his daughter told him how the boat sank. Suddenly submerged, she could feel her grandmother from below pushing her upward.

“She said her grandmother saved her,” Dennison said.

“I have to go,” he said. He walked into City Hall, in hopes of finding out more about his mother.